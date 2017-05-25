 
Industry News





International Private Medical Insurance Plans For Medical Treatment And Assistance Cover In Spain

 
 
Marco_Giacomelli_Head_Generali_Global_Health
Marco_Giacomelli_Head_Generali_Global_Health
 
Listed Under

MAYFAIR, England - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Generali Global Health (GGH), the international health insurance division of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A., has launched Global Choice in Spain. Global Choice is GGH's flagship international health insurance plan for groups with globally mobile employees.
GGH has partnered with sister company Generali España, S.A. to launch Global Choice. The partnership allows Generali Global Health to distribute Global Choice to groups within the Spanish market.

Since its launch in select markets throughout 2016, including the UAE and Hong Kong, Global Choice has been updated and the Spanish product will include a new suite of healthcare services, which are all free to members. These benefits include:

• Optional genome profiling for members diagnosed with Cancer. This innovative swab-test identifies which course of treatment is most suitable based on analysis of the member's genetic profile. This means the member and their medical practitioner can have greater confidence in their chosen treatment plan.
• An independent doctor service, accessible anywhere in the world, 24/7. Members can have a telephone or video consultation with an internationally certified doctor at the touch of a button. This fast and convenient access allows for earlier intervention, reducing absence and costs.
• Access to a confidential and independent second medical opinion service. Upon diagnosis, a specialist will undertake a detailed review of a member's case. Where the initial treatment plan cannot be verified, an alternative will be recommended.
• An employee assistance programme (EAP) specially designed for expatriates. The service provides members with 24/7 access to confidential support services from multi-lingual experts with expatriate experience. The EAP service can help address a range of challenges from adapting to a new culture, to managing stress and anxiety

Marco Giacomelli, head of Generali Global Health, said, "Our partnership with Generali España is another example of GGH leveraging the global network of Generali businesses to rapidly expand its international footprint. We are delighted to serve our customers in Spain, and we have strategically aligned Generali España's reputation of excellence in the Spanish health insurance market and knowledge of local regulations with GGH's unique expertise in international healthcare."

"Global Choice Spain is highly innovative with a range of new benefits for members. We are confident that these services combined with the comprehensive set of benefits provided by Global Choice will appeal to groups of all sizes with an international or globally mobile workforce."

Global Choice offers a flexible modular design, allowing employers to build a plan around their needs. The plan's other benefits include:

• The ability for employers to segment their workforce into groups of three or more employees, providing more relevant cover across different parts of the group.
• A simpler pricing mechanism that uses a group's average age to create a single adult and child rating structure.
• Access to a network of over 700,000 medical facilities and the freedom to use a hospital or medical facility of choice.
• Multilingual, 24/7, access to medical case coordinators supported by a team of doctors and clinical specialists.
• Technology that allows members to access and use their policies from anywhere in the world.
• A range of online tools to help members identify their health risks and take steps to improve their wellbeing.

Source: https://ipmimagazine.com/medical-health-insurance/en/heal...
Source:iPMI Magazine
Email:***@ipmimagazine.com
