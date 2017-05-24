News By Tag
New IT Company Strives To Make The Internet A Safer Place For Upstate New York Clients
Voipit to offer customers sophisticated network protection as the cyber attack epidemic continues to threaten businesses all over the globe.
"We are very excited to be able to offer our services to small and mid-size businesses. Securing their data is #1 for us," explained D. Smith, Voipit's marketing director. "As consultants, nothing excites us more than being a trusted advisor in network protection."
With the rise of ransomware, network protection is needed more than ever, the company's IT experts warn. The harmful malware functions by encrypting, or locking, valuable digital files and then demanding a ransom to release them. In most attacks, victims—upon seeing an e-mail addressed to them—will open it and may click on an attachment that appears legitimate, like an invoice or an electronic fax. However, actually contains the malicious ransomware code (https://www.fbi.gov/
"Ransom amounts are typically high but not exorbitant. For example, demands for individuals typically range from $300 to $600, while larger organizations will typically pay much, much more," stated Smith. "Unfortunately, even if you do pay the ransom, there's still no guarantee you'll get your data back."
According to Voipit, businesses must focus on prevention efforts to avoid becoming a target. Hiring an IT firm specializing in cyber attack prevention is a good place to start, advised Smith.
"At Voipit, clients have access to the best security solutions currently available on the market. We offer a number of effective cyber security tools to help reduce the chances of a data breach," stated Smith. "Also, our talented team consists of engineers who've designed and implemented major projects for some of the world's largest companies."
As ransomware techniques and malware continue to evolve, Voipit is pleased to provide medium to large companies with a FREE security audit along with FREE security consultation and demos. To further strengthen a company's data security, customers can also purchase cloud firewall appliances and network security appliances from the company's online store (https://www.voipit.com/
Voipit proudly provides IT services to Syracuse, Albany, Rochester and the Buffalo area. Besides security solutions, the company also specializes in cloud-based technology, unified communications and network infrastructure. To learn how the company can help your business, visit Voipit at www.voipit.com.
ABOUT VOIPIT: Based in Upstate New York,the young startup offers customers a comprehensive suite of IT services. The company's goal is to bring out the right choices to its customers and help them use technology to their advantage. The company's approach is strictly tailored to each client's needs.
