Newly Designed CNC Router Digital Cutting System features Optical Registration and Oscillating Knife

Techno's New TechnoVision HD CNC Digital Cutters Target Sign and Graphics Shops with an Affordable, High Performance CNC Router for all CNC Applications
 
 
TechnoVision CNC Router Digital Cutting System for Signmaking and Graphic Shops
RONKONKOMA, N.Y. - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Techno's New HD TechnoVision Digital Registration Cutting System is a heavy-duty, high-performance, affordable CNC System featuring an electronic oscillating knife, creasing wheel, drag knife, and an Optiscout Digital Software Suite. The machine registers, routes, and cuts with precision at high speeds providing Sign and Graphics Shops a complete digital finishing solution. The operator loads the material, selects the image for routing, and the software automatically recognizes the media marks, compensating for skew, distortion, and image drift, and proceeds in cutting the pattern. The machine features a 4HP HSD high-frequency collet spindle, 4-Zone vacuum table and all-steel construction. Techno's HD TechnoVision CNC Router Series is available in 4'x4', 4'x8', and 5'x10' sizes. Larger sizes are available upon request and will accept sheets in a variety of materials including wood, composites, plastics, foam, and non-ferrous metals, providing a complete affordable CNC solution for all production shops.

Contact Techno's sales application engineers today at (631) 648-7481 or visit www.technocnc.com/CNC-Router-systems/cnc-digital-cutter.htm to learn more about how this new TechnoVision CNC Digital Cutting System can benefit your business and product quality or fill out the convenient online form for a free quote.

Source:Techno CNC Systems
Email:***@technocnc.com Email Verified
Tags:Cnc Router, Cnc, Cnc Machine
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Ronkonkoma - New York - United States
Subject:Products
Page Updated Last on: May 31, 2017
