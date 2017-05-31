Newly Designed CNC Router Digital Cutting System features Optical Registration and Oscillating Knife

RONKONKOMA, N.Y.
TechnoVision CNC Router Digital Cutting System for Signmaking and Graphic Shops
May 31, 2017
- PRLog
-- Techno's New HD TechnoVision Digital Registration Cutting System is a heavy-duty, high-performance, affordable CNC System featuring an electronic oscillating knife, creasing wheel, drag knife, and an Optiscout Digital Software Suite. The machine registers, routes, and cuts with precision at high speeds providing Sign and Graphics Shops a complete digital finishing solution. The operator loads the material, selects the image for routing, and the software automatically recognizes the media marks, compensating for skew, distortion, and image drift, and proceeds in cutting the pattern. The machine features a 4HP HSD high-frequency collet spindle, 4-Zone vacuum table and all-steel construction. Techno's HD TechnoVision CNC Router Series is available in 4'x4', 4'x8', and 5'x10' sizes. Larger sizes are available upon request and will accept sheets in a variety of materials including wood, composites, plastics, foam, and non-ferrous metals, providing a complete affordable CNC solution for all production shops.
