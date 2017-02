New Tabletop CNC Router System is Educating Our Next Generation of Manufacturers

Low cost industrial grade tabletop CNC routers exceed expectations in efficiency and repeatability giving production shops and our youth hands on experience before entering the manufacturing industry

New HDII 2436 tabletop CNC, full-scale CNC system for production or education

Contact

Techno CNC Systems

(631) 648-7481

***@technocnc.com Techno CNC Systems(631) 648-7481

End

-- Techno is proud to introduce the HD II 2436 tabletop, a compact version of a full-scale CNC router system that can be implemented in a production environment or educational setting.Just released for 2017 Techno's newest addition to its family of CNC manufacturing equipment is the HDII tabletop CNC Router. Equipped with a 24"x36" process area, vacuum T-slot work surface and vacuum generator, today's students have the opportunity to learn about vacuum fixturing, a popular method in any 21st century production setting. This machine sits atop an all steel constructed mobile platform allowing schools and businesses to move their router around as they see fit. Brushless stepper motors and a 2 horsepower 6,000 – 24,000 rpm spindle allow users to cut with the same accuracy and efficiency as larger format routers with little to no maintenance. A user friendly, intuitive handheld controller brings the CNC router to life making start up procedure and job set up a quick and easy process.The steel base and safety enclosure are optional and ideal for educational institutes, and other options include a 4th axis rotary table and tool kits.Contact Techno's sales application engineers today at (631) 648-7481 or visit http://www.technocnc.com/ to learn more about how the new HD II 24x36 Tabletop CNC Router can benefit your business and product quality or fill out the convenient online form for a free quote. For full product details see http://www.technocnc.com/ cnc-router-systems/ HD-II-tableto...