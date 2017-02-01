News By Tag
New Tabletop CNC Router System is Educating Our Next Generation of Manufacturers
Low cost industrial grade tabletop CNC routers exceed expectations in efficiency and repeatability giving production shops and our youth hands on experience before entering the manufacturing industry
Just released for 2017 Techno's newest addition to its family of CNC manufacturing equipment is the HDII tabletop CNC Router. Equipped with a 24"x36" process area, vacuum T-slot work surface and vacuum generator, today's students have the opportunity to learn about vacuum fixturing, a popular method in any 21st century production setting. This machine sits atop an all steel constructed mobile platform allowing schools and businesses to move their router around as they see fit. Brushless stepper motors and a 2 horsepower 6,000 – 24,000 rpm spindle allow users to cut with the same accuracy and efficiency as larger format routers with little to no maintenance. A user friendly, intuitive handheld controller brings the CNC router to life making start up procedure and job set up a quick and easy process.
The steel base and safety enclosure are optional and ideal for educational institutes, and other options include a 4th axis rotary table and tool kits.
Contact Techno's sales application engineers today at (631) 648-7481 or visit http://www.technocnc.com/
Techno CNC Systems
(631) 648-7481
***@technocnc.com
