May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
30292827262524


Woodrow Booster Club Seeks Donations for Deaf Athlete to Attend Deaflympics in Turkey

DISD Athlete needs close to $2000 in funds to compete in Deaflympics in Turkey.
 
 
Green at District Track Championships where he led Woodrow to First Place
DALLAS - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Woodrow Wilson High School Athletic Booster Club is requesting community help to send recent graduate, Darrion Green, to the Deaflympics in Turkey.  Darrion, a hearing impaired student, graduated from Woodrow Wilson last Saturday where he was a leader on the football team and a regional qualifying track athlete.  He has a scholarship to Gallaudet in Washington DC to play football in the fall, but he has one more goal to accomplish.

Darrion was chosen to be a US representative for the United States Deaf Track and Field Team in Turkey; however, he must raise the cost of attending the games entirely on his own.

Woodrow Wilson Athletic Booster Club is requesting community members consider donating as little as $20 to help Darrion reach the shortfall.

Donations can be made through Paypal by using the following link and adding "Darrion Green" in the comments: https://www.paypal.me/woodrowathletic

Darrion when describing what this opportunity meant to him said, "This isn't an opportunity that is granted to many.  I will be competing with other athletes from around the World, and I am honored to be part of an International Event representing the Deaf Community."

To donate please use the following link and put Darrion Green in the comments:

https://www.paypal.me/woodrowathletics


To donate via check or cash or for any press inquires for Mr. Green or Woodrow Booster Club, contact Jennifer Cross/Perfectly Prosed Media 214-693-8385; perfectlyprosed@icloud.com.

Source:Woodrow Wilson Athletic Club
Email:***@icloud.com
DFW High School Sports, Dallas ISD Athletics, DFW Track and Field
Industry:Sports
Dallas - Texas - United States
May 30, 2017
