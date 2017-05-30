Woodrow Booster Club Seeks Donations for Deaf Athlete to Attend Deaflympics in Turkey

DISD Athlete needs close to $2000 in funds to compete in Deaflympics in Turkey.

Green at District Track Championships where he led Woodrow to First Place

Contact

Jennifer Cross

Perfectly Prosed Media

***@icloud.com Jennifer CrossPerfectly Prosed Media

End

-- Woodrow Wilson High School Athletic Booster Club is requesting community help to send recent graduate, Darrion Green, to the Deaflympics in Turkey. Darrion, a hearing impaired student, graduated from Woodrow Wilson last Saturday where he was a leader on the football team and a regional qualifying track athlete. He has a scholarship to Gallaudet in Washington DC to play football in the fall, but he has one more goal to accomplish.Darrion was chosen to be a US representative for the United States Deaf Track and Field Team in Turkey; however, he must raise the cost of attending the games entirely on his own.Woodrow Wilson Athletic Booster Club is requesting community members consider donating as little as $20 to help Darrion reach the shortfall.Darrion when describing what this opportunity meant to him said, "This isn't an opportunity that is granted to many. I will be competing with other athletes from around the World, and I am honored to be part of an International Event representing the Deaf Community."To donate via check or cash or for any press inquires for Mr. Green or Woodrow Booster Club, contact Jennifer Cross/Perfectly Prosed Media 214-693-8385;perfectlyprosed@icloud.com.