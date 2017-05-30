News By Tag
Woodrow Booster Club Seeks Donations for Deaf Athlete to Attend Deaflympics in Turkey
DISD Athlete needs close to $2000 in funds to compete in Deaflympics in Turkey.
Darrion was chosen to be a US representative for the United States Deaf Track and Field Team in Turkey; however, he must raise the cost of attending the games entirely on his own.
Woodrow Wilson Athletic Booster Club is requesting community members consider donating as little as $20 to help Darrion reach the shortfall.
Donations can be made through Paypal by using the following link and adding "Darrion Green" in the comments: https://www.paypal.me/
Darrion when describing what this opportunity meant to him said, "This isn't an opportunity that is granted to many. I will be competing with other athletes from around the World, and I am honored to be part of an International Event representing the Deaf Community."
To donate please use the following link and put Darrion Green in the comments:
https://www.paypal.me/
To donate via check or cash or for any press inquires for Mr. Green or Woodrow Booster Club, contact Jennifer Cross/Perfectly Prosed Media 214-693-8385;
