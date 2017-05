Long Beach Island Region hosts Star Spangled Events to Celebrate at the Shore

Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center shares comprehensive list of all the Red, White & Blue Independence Day events happening from July 1-6 2017

-- Start the celebration early and mark your calendar from July 1 -6 to enjoy quality shore time. Free concerts, fireworks and old fashioned festivals help you ring in our nation's independence!Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce presents Star Spangled Events happening throughout the Long Beach Island Region for Summer 2017. Here is a town by town guide on all things red, white and blue happening for your enjoyment in our stretch of the Jersey Shore.BARNEGAT• JULY 1---CONCERT AT THE PUBLIC DOCK 425 E Bay ReUnited 7pm• JULY 2– CONCERT AT THE PUBLIC DOCK 425 E Bay The CJ Brody Band 7pmBARNEGAT LIGHT• JULY 1---Parade fun, flags & floats 6:30pm West 11Street (behind Post Office) down Central to Broadway & 6St to 10Street Ramp, Liberty Band at Gazebo.• JULY 4---CRUISE TO FIREWORKS ON MISS BARNEGAT LIGHT call 609 494-2094 for reservations.BEACH HAVENJULY 4---BAY VILLAGE 9& Bay Ave on Bay Fireworks at duskHARVEY CEDARS• JULY 1---SUNSET PARK Craft Day by the Bay 609 361-7990LAKEWOOD BLUE CLAW -First Energy Park• JULY 3---BLUECLAWS Independence Day Fireworks Celebration FirstEnergy Park 732 901-7000LONG BEACH TOWNSHIPJULY 2—Free Sunday's at 68Street on the Beach CONCERT SERIES – Facedown 1-3pmAcoustic Music from 12-1pm Billy Walton• JULY 3–BAYVIEW PARK MONDAY NIGHT CONCERT SERIES - 7PMChris Fritz & The ImpulsivesLOVELADIES• JULY 5--- LONG BEACH ISLAND FOUNDATION OF ARTS & SCIENCES Barnegat Bay Day 609 494-1241SHIP BOTTOMJULY 1& 2--- Borough wide yard sale• JULY 6---KIWANIS FLEA MARKET 10St & Shore Av "Waterfront Park"• JULY 6---CONCERT Shorty Long & The Jersey Horns 7pm10St & Shore Av "Waterfront Park"TUCKERTON• JULY 4---TUCKERTON SEAPORT 120 W Main St. 609 296-8868 4July Celebration 4-9pm free www.tuckertonseaport.orgThe Southern Ocean County Chamber has been providing visitor services since 1914, and is happy to assist with any questions regarding booking your stay in the Long Beach Island Region. Stop into our visitor center at 265 W Ninth St in Ship Bottom - Monday through Friday 10am 4pm and Saturdays 10-2pm or call 609 494 7211 - Follow us on social @LBI Region #beachcultureredefined or online at www.visitLBiregion.com