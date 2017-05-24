News By Tag
Long Beach Island Region hosts Star Spangled Events to Celebrate at the Shore
Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center shares comprehensive list of all the Red, White & Blue Independence Day events happening from July 1-6 2017
BARNEGAT
• JULY 1ST---CONCERT AT THE PUBLIC DOCK 425 E Bay ReUnited 7pm
• JULY 2ND – CONCERT AT THE PUBLIC DOCK 425 E Bay The CJ Brody Band 7pm
BARNEGAT LIGHT
• JULY 1ST---Parade fun, flags & floats 6:30pm West 11th Street (behind Post Office) down Central to Broadway & 6th St to 10th Street Ramp, Liberty Band at Gazebo.
• JULY 4TH ---CRUISE TO FIREWORKS ON MISS BARNEGAT LIGHT call 609 494-2094 for reservations.
BEACH HAVEN
JULY 4TH ---BAY VILLAGE 9th & Bay Ave on Bay Fireworks at dusk
HARVEY CEDARS
• JULY 1ST ---SUNSET PARK Craft Day by the Bay 609 361-7990
LAKEWOOD BLUE CLAW -First Energy Park
• JULY 3RD---BLUECLAWS Independence Day Fireworks Celebration FirstEnergy Park 732 901-7000
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
JULY 2ND—Free Sunday's at 68th Street on the Beach CONCERT SERIES – Facedown 1-3pm
Acoustic Music from 12-1pm Billy Walton
• JULY 3RD –BAYVIEW PARK MONDAY NIGHT CONCERT SERIES - 7PM
Chris Fritz & The Impulsives
LOVELADIES
• JULY 5TH--- LONG BEACH ISLAND FOUNDATION OF ARTS & SCIENCES Barnegat Bay Day 609 494-1241
SHIP BOTTOM
JULY 1ST & 2ND --- Borough wide yard sale
• JULY 6TH ---KIWANIS FLEA MARKET 10TH St & Shore Av "Waterfront Park"
• JULY 6TH ---CONCERT Shorty Long & The Jersey Horns 7pm
10th St & Shore Av "Waterfront Park"
TUCKERTON
• JULY 4TH ---TUCKERTON SEAPORT 120 W Main St. 609 296-8868 4th July Celebration 4-9pm free www.tuckertonseaport.org
The Southern Ocean County Chamber has been providing visitor services since 1914, and is happy to assist with any questions regarding booking your stay in the Long Beach Island Region. Stop into our visitor center at 265 W Ninth St in Ship Bottom - Monday through Friday 10am 4pm and Saturdays 10-2pm or call 609 494 7211 - Follow us on social @LBI Region #beachcultureredefined or online at www.visitLBiregion.com
