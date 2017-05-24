 
Industry News





Long Beach Island Region hosts Star Spangled Events to Celebrate at the Shore

Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center shares comprehensive list of all the Red, White & Blue Independence Day events happening from July 1-6 2017
 
 
SHIP BOTTOM, N.J. - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Start the celebration early and mark your calendar from July 1 -6 to enjoy quality shore time. Free concerts, fireworks and old fashioned festivals help you ring in our nation's independence! Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce presents Star Spangled Events happening throughout the Long Beach Island Region for Summer 2017. Here is a town by town guide on all things red, white and blue happening for your enjoyment in our stretch of the Jersey Shore.
BARNEGAT
• JULY 1ST---CONCERT AT THE PUBLIC DOCK   425 E Bay ReUnited 7pm
• JULY 2ND – CONCERT AT THE PUBLIC DOCK   425 E Bay The CJ Brody Band   7pm

BARNEGAT LIGHT
• JULY 1ST---Parade fun, flags & floats 6:30pm  West 11th Street (behind Post Office) down Central to Broadway & 6th St to 10th Street Ramp, Liberty Band at Gazebo.
• JULY 4TH ---CRUISE TO FIREWORKS ON MISS BARNEGAT LIGHT call          609 494-2094 for reservations.
BEACH HAVEN
JULY 4TH ---BAY VILLAGE 9th & Bay Ave on Bay Fireworks at dusk

HARVEY CEDARS
• JULY 1ST ---SUNSET PARK   Craft Day by the Bay   609 361-7990

LAKEWOOD BLUE CLAW -First Energy Park
• JULY 3RD---BLUECLAWS Independence Day Fireworks Celebration FirstEnergy Park   732 901-7000

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP
JULY 2ND—Free Sunday's at 68th Street on the Beach CONCERT SERIES – Facedown 1-3pm
Acoustic Music from 12-1pm   Billy Walton
• JULY 3RD –BAYVIEW PARK MONDAY NIGHT CONCERT SERIES - 7PM
Chris Fritz & The Impulsives

LOVELADIES
• JULY 5TH--- LONG BEACH ISLAND FOUNDATION OF ARTS & SCIENCES Barnegat Bay Day   609 494-1241


SHIP BOTTOM
JULY 1ST & 2ND --- Borough wide yard sale
• JULY 6TH ---KIWANIS FLEA MARKET   10TH St & Shore Av "Waterfront Park"
• JULY 6TH ---CONCERT   Shorty Long & The Jersey Horns   7pm
10th St & Shore Av   "Waterfront Park"

TUCKERTON
• JULY 4TH ---TUCKERTON SEAPORT   120 W Main St.   609 296-8868          4th July Celebration   4-9pm   free www.tuckertonseaport.org

The Southern Ocean County Chamber has been providing visitor services since 1914, and is happy to assist with any questions regarding booking your stay in the Long Beach Island Region. Stop into our visitor center at 265 W Ninth St in Ship Bottom - Monday through Friday 10am 4pm and Saturdays 10-2pm or call 609 494 7211 - Follow us on social @LBI Region #beachcultureredefined or online at www.visitLBiregion.com
Click to Share