CDN Solutions Group Promises to Display Innovative Solutions at MWC Americas 2017

CDN Solutions Group is all set to participate in MWC Americas. GSMA Mobile World Congress Americas, in partnership with CTIA, is ready for its debut in San Francisco from September 12 – 14, 2017 at the Moscone Center.
 
 
Mobile-World-Congress-Americas-2017
Mobile-World-Congress-Americas-2017
 
SAN FRANCISCO - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- The top Mobility Solutions provider CDN Solutions Group announces its presence at Mobile World Congress Americas 2017 at San Francisco during 12 – 14 September 2017. MWC Americas will make its grand debut in the partnership of GSMA and CTIA leading event production and management.

CDN Software Solutions is the leading player of mobility solutions. Apart from focusing on mobile apps and solutions they will also throw some light on the innovative web based solutions and services in latest technologies at Mobile World Congress Americas, San Francisco 2017. CDN is exhibiting in MWC 2017 with the vision of 'Connecting everyone and everything to a better future'. The key focus of CDN Solutions Group in MWC is on Content Strategies that create value to business, Artificial Intelligence, how to gain profit from AR and VR for Entertainment industry, Smart cities, Mobile Money and Social Transformation, how to implement virtual reality in the enterprise, connected vehicle solutions by hardware integration, sensors and IoT, and Digital Health solutions.

"We are thrilled to make our debut in Mobile World Congress Americas 2017 in San Francisco. It is a great opportunity for us to introduce our business to American market. We are continuously working to expand and enhance mobility solutions with the help of latest technologies. So we are very excited to showcase some of our very good and logical mobile applications that will highlight current and future developments in mobile app development." Says Surajit Mitra, Founder and CEO of CDN Solutions Group.

So be sure to drop by their stand in South hall to get an in depth view of their expertise in mobility solutions and that how they can help clients to drive benefits from their mobile app development skills.

Contact them if you like to coordinate a meeting at the showfloor here: https://www.cdnsol.com

About CDN Solutions Group

Established in 2000, CDN Software Solutions is a global leader in Web and mobile app development. The team CDN always bring new ideas, inspiration and passion to help clients succeed in a changing business environment.

CDN Solutions Group have a unique understanding of the emerging world of business and technology. A unique approach to develop a solution, deep domain knowledge and 17 years of vast experience in business technology solutions differentiate CDN's service ability.

Press Contact

Ankita Purohit

+91 – 731 – 4035927

https://www.cdnsol.com

CDN Solutions Group
+917314035927
***@gmail.com
