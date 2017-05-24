 
Alpha Data throws spotlight on its Digital Workspace Solutions at its event in Abu Dhabi

Leading systems integrator collaborates with Citrix & Microsoft to highlight its strength in integrating solutions
 
DUBAI, UAE - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- UAE, May 30, 2017 - Alpha Data, the UAE's leading systems integrator and one of the longest-standing IT companies in the country, delivered a keynote presentation at 'Digital Workspace on Azure' event, organized by Alpha Data and held recently at the St. Regis in Abu Dhabi. The company has collaborated with its key partners such as Citrix and Microsoft to showcase its Digital Workspace Solutions to highlight its strength and capability in integrating solutions and delivering them to customers.

Digital Workspace Solution powered by Citrix is a robust, feature-rich and sustainable solution that effectively and efficiently addresses diverse organizational needs. It is available in various verticals with Mobile Application Development, Mobile Frameworks, and creation of Enterprise Application Stores.

Amar Singh, Sales Director at Alpha Data said: "Alpha Data's Digital Workspace solutions are designed to be provisioned and delivered on Microsoft Azure cloud platform as well. It can help organizations reduce overall IT costs and increase efficiency through its collection of integrated cloud services, including analytics, computing, database, mobile, networking, storage and web. 'Digital Workspace on Azure' is a leading solution that provided an effective, secured end user platform which helped improve productivity.

Alpha Data specializes in innovative mobile strategies to provide map and gap analysis, impacts/ROI analysis, and process re-engineering. It provides custom developed application, app designs, integration with legacy systems, and project management. Alpha Data also offers a cloud computing platform to host mobile applications and accelerate mobility deployment with Alpha Cloud.
Source:Orient Planet PR & Marketing Communications
