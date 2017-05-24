News By Tag
Get TMSA Cybersecurity compliant with SOFTimpact
Element 7 - Change management
Element 7 has a section regarding software management. This includes having procedures which could include:
• Assigned responsibilities for software management including cyber security.
• Records of all software installed including version numbers.
• A method to ensure that the appropriate/
• Compatibility checks to ensure integration with existing systems.
• Instructions for installation of updates.
• Instructions for back-up where applicable.
• Performance tests following software upgrades .
• Training requirements
SOFTimpact can assist your company with reviewing existing procedures or creation of procedures on all of the above as well as recommending technologies which can be used to carry out reporting on software and versions installed across your fleet.
Element 13 - Cybersecurity
The newly introduced element 13 on security has a few sections on Cybersecurity for both vessels and onshore. This includes ensuring proper policies and procedures are in place, alongside guidance and mitigation techniques against Cyber attack.
Our Risk assessments (http://www.soft-
The second part focuses on Cybersecurity awareness and encouraging responsible behavior by both vessel and shore based personnel and any third parties.
SOFTimpact provides Maritime focused Cybersecurity training for both End Users (http://www.soft-
CYBERimpact
CYBERimpact as a product line of SOFTimpact specializing in Maritime Cybersecurity, helps Maritime companies address the Cyber Threat. More details can be found here (http://www.soft-
SOFTimpact
