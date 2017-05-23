Microspheres Materials Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Microspheres Materials Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Microspheres are small sphere-shaped particles, with diameters in the micrometer range (typically 1 μm to 1000 μm). Microspheres, also called microparticles, are manufactured from various synthetic and natural materials such as polymer microspheres, glass microspheres, and ceramic microspheres. Floating and hollow microspheres can differ extensively in density and therefore, can be used for various applications. Hollow microspheres are usually used as additives to lower density of a material. Floating microspheres have numerous applications depending on their material and size.The medical and biotechnology applications includes drug delivery systems, embolization, skin treatments, and bulking agent are the largest application areas of microspheres. Lightweight materials and syntactic foams are extensively used in aerospace sector. This in turn, makes aerospace the largest application segment in the market. Due to the growth of the drilling activities, there is a specific need of microsphere in drill muds to improve mud lubricity and control the essential torque of the drill machine. This makes microspheres an integral part of the oil & gas industry.The retro-reflective feature and lower specific gravity of microspheres have major demand in the manufacture of paints used in the road signs. In the manufacture of cosmetics and personal care products, microspheres are majorly used in the milling and grinding of various minerals and pigments. Growth of the cosmetics & personal care end-use industries, especially in emerging economies of India and China, creates a highly lucrative environment for growth of the global microspheres market.North America is the largest and fastest-growing market for microspheres in the world. This is due to the high growth in end-use industries such as medical technology, automotive, oil & gas, and aerospace. Asia-Pacific is the second-fastest growing region due to burgeoning growth of life sciences & biotechnology, and paints & coatings end-use industries in the region.Product innovation is one of the key strategies adopted by the leading players in the Microspheres material market, with BASF and Trelleborg at the forefront of innovation. BASF has developed innovative microsphere-based admixture technology for freeze-thaw durability eliminating the need for air-entrained concrete. Trelleborg has also developed Eccofloat—hollow glass microspheres to meet deep-sea buoyancy requirements for subsea applications. Some of the major companies operating in the global Microspheres materials market are Trelleborg, BASF, Phosphorex, Pylote, Potters Industries LLC, 3M Company, AkzoNobel, Dennert Poraver GmbH Luminex Corporation, Chase Corporation, Expancel, Sigmund Lindner GmbH, and Momentive Performance Materials Inc.Microspheres Materials Market TaxonomyOn the basis of product type, the global market is segmented into:· Floating Microsphere· Effervescent Type· Non-Effervescent Type· Radioactive Microsphere· Hollow Microsphere· Magnetic Microsphere· Muchoadhesive Microsphere