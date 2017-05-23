News By Tag
Microspheres Materials Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024
Microspheres Materials Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024
The medical and biotechnology applications includes drug delivery systems, embolization, skin treatments, and bulking agent are the largest application areas of microspheres. Lightweight materials and syntactic foams are extensively used in aerospace sector. This in turn, makes aerospace the largest application segment in the market. Due to the growth of the drilling activities, there is a specific need of microsphere in drill muds to improve mud lubricity and control the essential torque of the drill machine. This makes microspheres an integral part of the oil & gas industry.
The retro-reflective feature and lower specific gravity of microspheres have major demand in the manufacture of paints used in the road signs. In the manufacture of cosmetics and personal care products, microspheres are majorly used in the milling and grinding of various minerals and pigments. Growth of the cosmetics & personal care end-use industries, especially in emerging economies of India and China, creates a highly lucrative environment for growth of the global microspheres market.
North America is the largest and fastest-growing market for microspheres in the world. This is due to the high growth in end-use industries such as medical technology, automotive, oil & gas, and aerospace. Asia-Pacific is the second-fastest growing region due to burgeoning growth of life sciences & biotechnology, and paints & coatings end-use industries in the region.
Product innovation is one of the key strategies adopted by the leading players in the Microspheres material market, with BASF and Trelleborg at the forefront of innovation.
Microspheres Materials Market Taxonomy
On the basis of product type, the global market is segmented into:
· Floating Microsphere
· Effervescent Type
· Non-Effervescent Type
· Radioactive Microsphere
· Hollow Microsphere
· Magnetic Microsphere
· Muchoadhesive Microsphere
