May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
29282726252423


A New Day for Search Box Optimization

Search Box Optimization is not longer what it once was considered. - black hat. Now an innovative digital marketing company has the answer. An it's all white hat techniques.
 
 
May 29, 2017 - PRLog -- A New Day for Search Box Optimization

If you search the term "search box optimization" (SBO) you will find that almost all of the sources will call SBO a "scam", a "spurious technique", tricking Google", etc., etc.  Many of these sources are outdated, old, wrong - choose your own term here.   If they are recent, then the author is misinformed. Or, maybe better said, uninformed.

In the past, really the only way to bake SBO work was to hire a group of people, use a bot like Amazon Mechanical Turk, or a combination of those two.  These people and/or bots would then type in a business name or search term over and over to trick Google into thinking that hundreds, if not thousands of users were looking for a specific term or business.  Google is all about social trends.  They want to deliver an excellent user experience so they deliver in their auto- complete box and SERP's what people appear to be looking for.  Easy peasy, right?  This method is strictly against Google's rules, so they got busted.

Because, SBO WAS a completely black hat technique.  For those that don't know how to do it using white hat methods, it is STILL black hat.  That is true of a lot of things we don't understand, isn't it?  If we don't know how to do something that someone else does know, there must be something funny, illegal, tricky, about it.  It couldn't possible mean that we are wrong.  But, as we all know, we are wrong in some cases.

So, SBO WAS black hat, but is it now?  The answer to that is yes, and no. If someone uses the same old techniques that got SBO its bad reputation in the first place, then of course it is a black hat technique.  And, they'll get busted – Google is not shy.

However, there is now a way to have effective, and Google-legal, SBO using white hat techniques. How can you know that it's Google-legal?  You know because there is a digital marketing company that is doing it and has been doing it for a couple of years.  Remember that Google does not allow or accept any violations of their algorithmic rules.  That said, there have been NO repercussions on anything that Total Front Page is doing to help business owners and managers dominate their markets. They are using in- tandem white techniques to accomplish their results for their clients.  And they are very effective .  Seeing is believing.  www.totalfrontpage.com
Source:Total Front Page
Email:***@totalfrontpage.com Email Verified
Tags:Search Box Optimization, Sbo, Total Front Page
Industry:Internet
Location:United States
