News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
A New Day for Search Box Optimization
Search Box Optimization is not longer what it once was considered. - black hat. Now an innovative digital marketing company has the answer. An it's all white hat techniques.
If you search the term "search box optimization"
In the past, really the only way to bake SBO work was to hire a group of people, use a bot like Amazon Mechanical Turk, or a combination of those two. These people and/or bots would then type in a business name or search term over and over to trick Google into thinking that hundreds, if not thousands of users were looking for a specific term or business. Google is all about social trends. They want to deliver an excellent user experience so they deliver in their auto- complete box and SERP's what people appear to be looking for. Easy peasy, right? This method is strictly against Google's rules, so they got busted.
Because, SBO WAS a completely black hat technique. For those that don't know how to do it using white hat methods, it is STILL black hat. That is true of a lot of things we don't understand, isn't it? If we don't know how to do something that someone else does know, there must be something funny, illegal, tricky, about it. It couldn't possible mean that we are wrong. But, as we all know, we are wrong in some cases.
So, SBO WAS black hat, but is it now? The answer to that is yes, and no. If someone uses the same old techniques that got SBO its bad reputation in the first place, then of course it is a black hat technique. And, they'll get busted – Google is not shy.
However, there is now a way to have effective, and Google-legal, SBO using white hat techniques. How can you know that it's Google-legal?
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse