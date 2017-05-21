The "I Declare World Peace" Project Announces Its First Product Launch

Brooklyn based pro-peace art initiative steps out of social media into the world to support women's equality and anti-bullying efforts.

-- After seven years, the I Declare World Peace global art project finally has yielded to requests from its growing base of supporters. It is now offering premium quality T-shirts and standard coffee mugs among other items, bearing artistic renderings of its world famous logo. The social media based project, which uses the hashtag #IDWP, will periodically announce updates to its offerings on the "Products" page of its website.IDWP's President and Creative Director, Rita Gelber, said that in addition to responding to the specific requests of followers, it was "important for us to get our slogan, designed to raise global peace consciousness, onto a real world platform. Our social media campaign over the last seven years has been successful, and this is a natural next step." Ms. Gelber added, "our project famously does not accept donations, and so we hope to not only cover our costs, but also to be able to donate at least 10% of our profits, if any, to various charitable enterprises, particularly those that support women, combat bullying and promote kindness.""Women's issues are especially important to us," Ms. Gelber continued. "We did some research and, in conjunction with the Red Elephant Foundation in Chennai, India, we wrote a brief essay called 'The Urgent Need to Equalize the Treatment of Women on a Global Scale', easily Googled, because peacefulness increases dramatically as the opportunities and rights of women are raised to the same level as those of men"Ms. Gelber's husband and business partner, Lawrence, who handles marketing for #IDWP, noted that the product offerings are in the initial stages and would be updated, added to and varied over time. "We are currently using only one vendor, but as our efforts expand, we hope to expand our vendor base. Our primary objective remains the same –spread the use of the phrase 'I Declare World Peace'.""We will continue with all our social media programs," he continued, "including our effort to have people submit very short selfie videos where they say their first name, their location and 'I Declare World Peace.' These products are an adjunct to that effort. Rita has done a spectacular design job on these premium quality products, and we hope people enjoy them."The products being offered feature artistic variations on #IDWP's registered logo, all designed and creatively illuminated by Rita Gelber. They range from subtle impressions to loud explosions of color, and include products for infants, children and adults.