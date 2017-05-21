Imarticus Text Analytics Webinar by DXC Technologies

Imarticus Learning in collaboration with DXC Technologies proudly broadcasts a webinar on Text Analytics

--Imarticus learning is thrilled to announce the Webinar on Text Analytics which is aimed to better understand the applicability and benefit of text analytics in the professional arena.The hour long webinar is focused on working professionals and amateurs alike, on understanding the scope of Text Analytics. This will be an instructor led live webinar, with the objective to orient the participants to the notion of Text Analytics, its scope, its applicability, and discussion on common challenges with a solution led discussion based on business built case studies.This webinar explains, that there is an explosion of textual data with nearly 85% of corporate data existing in the form of text. It further emphasises, Text analytics as a process of making meaning out of written communication. Manual analytics of unstructured, random data is inefficient, hence text analytics software's have been created that uses text mining and natural language processing algorithms (NLP) to search meaning in the huge amount of textual data. In Emails, blogs, feedback, reviews, tweets, survey reports, there is a wealth of information that is recorded and can easily be transformed into text.Decoding this information can help an organisation to understand patterns and themes so that the customer's expectations and needs are clear, it also helps provide early warning signs about customer sentiments.The webinar is focused to indulge the participant in understanding -1. Explosion of textual data2. Need for text mining using popular case studies3. Current challenges and ways to overcome4. Encoding the case studies tackled by DXC Technologies5. Advantages in decision making for organisationsDXC Technology, is one of the leading independent end-to-end IT services company, uniquely positioned to lead digital transformations globally, creating greater value for clients, partners and shareholders. Association with great strategic partners like, IBM, Oracle, Amazon web series, Microsoft, SAP to name a few. Relationship with such global giants gives them a diverse experience in helping clients transform digitally and seize opportunities.The speakers for this webinar come from the esteemed lineage of DXC Technologies. Mr Harish Kasiviswanathan,DXC Technology, Dr. Sitaram Ramachandrula,, DXC Technology, andMr. R Raghavendra,, DXC Technology.This webinar will be facilitated with the leadership of DXC Technology collectively coming together with over 50 years of experience in Research and Analytics, specifically in the areas of Text mining, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing and more.While Imarticus Learning began as a Financial Services training firm, the state of the art professional education institute has been rated as one of the top 5 Analytics Training companies in India. Imarticus learning is a leading financial services education provider that aims to bridge the gap in academia and the industry. The firm provides a range of retail and corporate solutions designed to assist firms in meeting their skill set requirements.Headquartered in Mumbai, Imarticus has delivery capabilities pan India with dedicated centers in Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and satellite centers at Pune and Jaipur.To learn from this webinar, you don't have to be a statistician or an expert in analytical skills. Text Analytics encourages learning and using new forms of data, irrespective of your current knowledge. It just demands time to understand the application to the business. It's great to know that the text analytics industry is full of opportunities, hence be there to take advantage of the webinar!Register Now - May 306-7pm.For more detail visit