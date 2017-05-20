News By Tag
Final Few Homes Remain at Lennar's Rowland at Beacon Park
"This community has been very popular and is a great opportunity for first-time or younger buyers," said Janet Price, Marketing Manager for Lennar California Coastal. "We encourage anybody interested in these remaining few homes to come in and see the models and community firsthand."
At Rowland, two floorplans are for sale including the Residence 1 plan. This home provides 1,661 square feet of living space and includes three stories, two bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. The first level features a two-bay garage, foyer, porch and den area. On the second level is the main living space, an open-concept great room, large kitchen with island, half bathroom and upper deck. The third story encompasses two bedrooms, each of which have their own full-sized bathroom. The master suite showcases a walk-in closet and dual vanities. This home is priced starting from the mid $600,000s
The Residence 3 plan is also available at Rowland. This home offers 1,837 square feet of living space that includes three stories, three bedrooms and three-and-a-
Every home Lennar builds comes with added value through the upscale features they include at no added costs with their Everything's Included® (https://www.lennar.com/
In addition to our homes, your child will have the opportunity to attend two brand new schools within walking distance of Rowland. Beacon Park School and Portola High School opened its doors this year serving students K-6 and high school. Both of these schools feature top-of-the-line facilities and offer technologically savvy instruction in one of the best school districts in Southern California.
For a full list of new Lennar homes for sale in the Irvine or Orange County areas, visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
