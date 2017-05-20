 
News By Tag
* Lennar
* New Homes
* New Homes In Irvine
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Irvine
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
26252423222120

Final Few Homes Remain at Lennar's Rowland at Beacon Park

 
 
Rowland at Beacon Park is down to its last final few homes for sale.
Rowland at Beacon Park is down to its last final few homes for sale.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Lennar
New Homes
New Homes In Irvine

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Irvine - California - US

Subject:
Products

IRVINE, Calif. - May 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar is down to their final few homes available for sale in their Rowland community at Beacon Park. Interested homeshoppers should act quickly, as these homes will not last long! Rowland offers upscale townhomes available in two distinctive floorplans.

"This community has been very popular and is a great opportunity for first-time or younger buyers," said Janet Price, Marketing Manager for Lennar California Coastal.  "We encourage anybody interested in these remaining few homes to come in and see the models and community firsthand."

At Rowland, two floorplans are for sale including the Residence 1 plan. This home provides 1,661 square feet of living space and includes three stories, two bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. The first level features a two-bay garage, foyer, porch and den area. On the second level is the main living space, an open-concept great room, large kitchen with island, half bathroom and upper deck. The third story encompasses two bedrooms, each of which have their own full-sized bathroom. The master suite showcases a walk-in closet and dual vanities. This home is priced starting from the mid $600,000s

The Residence 3 plan is also available at Rowland. This home offers 1,837 square feet of living space that includes three stories, three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. The first floor features a two-bay garage, porch, entry way and bedroom with walk-in closet and private full-sized bathroom. The second level boasts a sprawling great room, kitchen with center island, half bathroom, walk-in pantry and upper deck. Upstairs are two more bedrooms including the master suite. Both have walk-in closets and private full-sized bathroom access. This home is priced starting from the low $700,000s.

Every home Lennar builds comes with added value through the upscale features they include at no added costs with their Everything's Included® (https://www.lennar.com/images/com/files/new-homes/3/51/23...) program. Residents enjoy stainless steel GE® appliances, Caesarstone® kitchen countertops, home automation, SunStreet® solar technology at select collections and so much more.

In addition to our homes, your child will have the opportunity to attend two brand new schools within walking distance of Rowland. Beacon Park School and Portola High School opened its doors this year serving students K-6 and high school. Both of these schools feature top-of-the-line facilities and offer technologically savvy instruction in one of the best school districts in Southern California.

For a full list of new Lennar homes for sale in the Irvine or Orange County areas, visit www.lennar.com/oc or contact us at (949) 234-7880.

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
End
Source:
Email:***@lennar.com Email Verified
Tags:Lennar, New Homes, New Homes In Irvine
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Irvine - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lennar PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share