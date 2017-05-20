News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Enigma Software Group's SpyHunter® Beats Malwarebytes Anti-Malware in Comparative AV-TEST
Ryan Gerding, a spokesman for ESG, said of the news, "We are gratified to receive independent confirmation of what we already know: SpyHunter® is one of the best anti-malware product on the market. We were delighted to receive a 100% effectiveness score in February 2017 from AV-TEST, and it's fantastic to see this translate into a winning head-to-head result against our competitors. As you might expect, our engineers are now headed back to the lab to make SpyHunter® even better."
ESG has received certifications from OPSWAT and TRUSTe. These favorable third-party evaluations reflect industry and public trust in ESG and recognition of the effectiveness of SpyHunter®.
100% effectiveness score in February 2017 from AV-TEST (https://www.av-
About Enigma Software Group USA, LLC
Enigma Software Group USA, LLC is a privately held international systems integrator and developer of PC security software, with affiliated offices in the United States and the European Union. The company's specialties are the development of PC security software, online security analysis, adaptive threat assessment, and detection of PC security threats, as well as malware custom fixes for its millions of subscribers worldwide. ESG is best known for SpyHunter®, its anti-malware software product and service.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse