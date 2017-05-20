News By Tag
Ferns N Petals Offers Amazing Gifts for Dad to Make his Day Special
A mother is the backbone of the family but the contribution of a father is also beyond any description.
The online store has a huge collection of father's day presents that can seamlessly make any father feel special and privileged. The company has a vast catalogue of cakes, flowers, plants, personalised gifts and other items as father's day gifts for its customers. There are beautiful flower bouquets and floral arrangements for any dad that can start his day in the most amazing manner. People can choose any flowers such as roses, tulips, gerberas, carnations, sunflowers, chrysanthemums, lilies and others that can be sent in the form of a lovely bouquet or floral arrangement to honour the fatherhood.
In case, flowers are not just enough, customers can send amazing gift hampers that contains the collection of dry fruits, snacks and goodies hamper, personal care kit, tie and belt hamper and a lot more that act as the perfect gifts for dad. To offer something personal and unique, people can send personalised gifts such as cushions, coffee mugs, photo frames, plaque and other such things in a seamless manner. The company is a one stop destination for online father's day giftsthat can be sent anywhere in India and abroad quickly through the help of same day, midnight and express delivery services.
For celebrating the occasion of father's day, customers can also order delicious father's day cakes that are available in the form of Fresh Fruits Cake, Black Forest Cake, Truffle Cake, Butterscotch Cake, Mango Cake, Exotic Pineapple Cake, Red Velvet Cake, Blueberry Cheese Cake and more to make their father feel cheerful and happy. They can also choose the mouth-watering collection of cupcakes and can send them to their beloved dad.
So, the online gifting store of Ferns N Petals provides freedom to its customers to choose anything from cakes, flowers to gift hampers, indoor plants to personalised gifts and more to celebrate the occasion. It can help people deliver their desired gifts to anywhere quickly without any delay due to the presence of its efficient gift delivery services.
About Ferns N Petals- Ferns N Petals came into existence as an online flower, cakes and gifting store in the year 1994 in Delhi. The company has been engaged in this business area for more than 21 years and has created a niche place for itself. It is continuously exploring new business verticals and territories for fulfilling its plans for global expansion.
Visit our website for Father's Day Gifts online:
