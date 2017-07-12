 
Ferns N Petals Brings Its iOS App for Hassle Free Online Gift Shopping

This iOS mobile app is a wonderful surprise for all the iPhone and iPad users around the world who can avail the quick online gifting experience while they are travelling.
 
 
NEW DELHI, India - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- People are having a very hectic life these days which forbids them to visit the local market for fulfilling their each and every requirement. They don't have much time to visit each and every gifting store to get the perfect gift item for their loved ones. In such crucial circumstances, Ferns N Petals has emerged as a big ray of hope among all these people. The online gifting company is now prepared to revolutionise the online gifting experience with its iOS mobile gifting app. Now, people can easily place the order for any gift items through his/her mobile in a seamless manner.

This iOS mobile app is a wonderful surprise for all the iPhone and iPad users around the world who can avail the quick online gifting experience while they are travelling. With this app, they can perform the cake online delivery, order flowers and can also order gifts for their family members, friends and other loved ones. This flower app contains the bundle of exciting features for iOS users like easy push notification, saved address facility, occasion reminder, pin code finder, multiple payment methods and others that can play an important role in transforming the entire gifting experience.

The company can also help its customers to send flower gift, delicious cakes/chocolates, gift hampers, indoor plants, personalised gifts and a lot more to various countries like USA, Canada, UK, Philippines, UAE and others through its international gift delivery services. It also offers Android app for its customers who are using different Android devices for a quick online gift purchase. Customers can enjoy a seamless gift delivery services by availing the same day and midnight gift delivery services for a prompt gift delivery. People will get the fresh and blooming flowers at the online gifting store while sending a bouquet or floral arrangement on the auspicious occasion of their near and dear ones. For adding a unique touch to any celebration, the company also provides the combination of various gift items in the form of gift baskets or gift hampers that can be delivered anywhere quickly.

So, don't waste unnecessary time in visiting the local market for a gift purchase and take the help of this iOS mobile app for fulfilling all types of gifting requirements in a smooth manner.

About Ferns N Petals- Ferns N Petals started its business journey as online flowers, cakes and gifting store in the year 1994 in Delhi. The company has been involved in the present business field for more than 21 years since then. It has also earned the reputation of offering gifts for any occasion in a time bound manner.

Visit our App Store for Flower Delivery Online: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ferns-n-petals-flowers-ca...

Media Contact
Ferns N Petals Pvt. Ltd
Eshmeeta Kaur
9582212653
***@fnp.com
