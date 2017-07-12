News By Tag
Ferns N Petals Brings Its iOS App for Hassle Free Online Gift Shopping
This iOS mobile app is a wonderful surprise for all the iPhone and iPad users around the world who can avail the quick online gifting experience while they are travelling. With this app, they can perform the cake online delivery, order flowers and can also order gifts for their family members, friends and other loved ones. This flower app contains the bundle of exciting features for iOS users like easy push notification, saved address facility, occasion reminder, pin code finder, multiple payment methods and others that can play an important role in transforming the entire gifting experience.
The company can also help its customers to send flower gift, delicious cakes/chocolates, gift hampers, indoor plants, personalised gifts and a lot more to various countries like USA, Canada, UK, Philippines, UAE and others through its international gift delivery services. It also offers Android app for its customers who are using different Android devices for a quick online gift purchase. Customers can enjoy a seamless gift delivery services by availing the same day and midnight gift delivery services for a prompt gift delivery. People will get the fresh and blooming flowers at the online gifting store while sending a bouquet or floral arrangement on the auspicious occasion of their near and dear ones. For adding a unique touch to any celebration, the company also provides the combination of various gift items in the form of gift baskets or gift hampers that can be delivered anywhere quickly.
So, don't waste unnecessary time in visiting the local market for a gift purchase and take the help of this iOS mobile app for fulfilling all types of gifting requirements in a smooth manner.
About Ferns N Petals- Ferns N Petals started its business journey as online flowers, cakes and gifting store in the year 1994 in Delhi. The company has been involved in the present business field for more than 21 years since then. It has also earned the reputation of offering gifts for any occasion in a time bound manner.
Visit our App Store for Flower Delivery Online: https://itunes.apple.com/
