Spruce up the Driveway with Paint, but make no Mistakes!

-- There is no point in turning a blind eye towards it – a driveway is an essential part of your home. It can make or break the curb appeal of the property. It occupies a large part of the exterior of your home. So, ignoring it doesn't make sense. Do not leave the condition of the driveway to its fate. Primp it because a good-looking and well-maintained driveway will increase the value of your property and create the right first impression on your guests.The simplest and cheapest way to primp up the concrete driveway is to paint it. Painting concrete is nothing different from painting other surfaces such as drywall, wood and bricks.The important thing that you should keep in mind while painting a concrete driveway is to make use of paint that adheres to the surface easily. It is best to avoid oil-based paints because they can prove to be slippery. On the other hand, acrylic paint may not be able to withstand the constant wear and tear. So, it is best to go with the expensive yet effective option of epoxy paint. Make sure that you choose an exterior paint that can stand the heat and prove to be a durable choice.Once you have chosen the color for the concrete driveway, you have to follow the three P's of painting: 1) Prep the surface, 2) Prime the concrete, and 3) Paint the driveway.Choosing the wrong paint option is not the only mistake that you can commit. Know about a few common mistakes that homeowners commit while painting the driveway. Avoiding them will help you to get marvelous painting results.While painting the concrete driveway, homeowners clean the surface and start applying primer. But, simply cleaning the concrete driveway with water and soap does not guarantee marvelous painting results. You must sweep the driveway thoroughly and protect the edges with a masking tape.Fill the holes and cracks with concrete filler and sand them properly for an even canvas. Remove oil stains and rinse the driveway with water. Once you are done with the prep work, let the surface dry completely. The drying process may take up to two days depending on the weather conditions.It is fatal to start the painting job when it is hot. The concrete will heat up and won't allow you to obtain even painting results. Also, it is harmful for your health to stay in the sun for a long time. So, choose a cool day to finish your work. Early spring is the best time to begin painting the concrete driveway. Also, ensure that there are no major fluctuations in the temperature because it will not allow the paint to cure properly.Sealant is not an accessory to the painting project. It is an important part of the concrete driveway painting process. A few homeowners consider it unnecessary and others do not let the paint dry completely before using the sealant. If you apply the right sealant at the right time, it will protect your craftsmanship for a long time. Let the paint dry before working with the sealant. You can apply two coats because a driveway is a heavy traffic zone and requires special care.Most homeowners give a day or two for the paint to cure. But, in reality it can take as long as seven days. So, before you begin painting the driveway, move your car out on the street or ask your neighbor to provide with a parking space in his garage. Also, make sure that you do not use the driveway before the paint is dry. Otherwise, it will leave marks on the concrete surface. It will neither give you a clean finish nor will it give you long-lasting results.Paint is an easy, cheap and effective way to primp up the concrete driveway. But, a few mistakes can convert the driveway into a disaster. So, take time to consider every aspect of the painting project and begin after thorough contemplation. Skip mistakes with the help of thorough preparation and ensure a great-looking driveway.Painting a concrete driveway is no joke. It is not as simple as adding color to a drywall. You need patience and skill to get the desired results. When it comes to exterior home painting projects, trust the professionals. Hire the best Toronto painters to help you primp up the driveway. Get in touch withand add curb appeal to your home.