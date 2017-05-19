News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
DC Building Group selected as general contractor for Naqvi Injury Law office expansion
New spaces will include complete mock courtroom, additional office spaces and additional meeting spaces
The elite general contractor began construction efforts in late-March at the law office at 9500 W. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas. The project calls for a complete interior demolition of the 8,240-square-
DC Building Group's scope of work includes: carpentry, millwork, three-form panels, specialty wood panel ceiling in the trial room, insulation, operable glass walls, doors, glazing, framing, drywall, painting, acoustical ceilings, stucco, custom wall coverings, flooring, tile, OFCI equipment, custom motorized blackout drapery, motorized window shades, fire sprinklers, plumbing, mechanical, and electrical. The project is designed by Almany Architecture and is expected to be completed late-Summer.
"We selected DC Building Group as our partner to make my vision for the mock courtroom and our new office space a reality because their company was aligned with ours in many ways," said Naqvi. "Their story is inspiring, and they aren't so big that their clients are just numbers. The owner personally visited me and followed up, something we didn't experience when talking with other builders."
Naqvi Injury Law was founded in 2008 and has grown significantly. This third office expansion will also provide the firm conference rooms and gathering areas for team meetings.
"This law firm is providing a unique opportunity to assist its attorneys and clients with a mock courtroom and truly innovative space," Danoski said. "DC Building Group is looking forward to tackling this project, meeting the firm's goals, and seeing the end result."
For more information, visit http://naqvilaw.com.
Contact
Naqvi Injury Law
Sarah Thornton
***@sarahthorntonpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse