News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Networking Opportunities Garner Spotlight at N! North America Connecting Days 2017
In March 2016, the three organizations joined NEXUS Automotive International SA (N!), a leading global aftermarket trade group. The new NEXUS North America entity serves as the exclusive partner for N! in North America.
"The NEXUS Automotive International community continues to expand, growing in both distributors and key supplier relationships, and we're proud to support the community through Connecting Days. This event helps further those global alliances while maintaining a North American focus," said APA Group president and CEO Gary Martin.
N! Connecting Days provided NEXUS North America members with the opportunity to hold productive one-on-one meetings with suppliers and a forum for the three groups to share ideas, knowledge, and strategies and to facilitate discussions on mutual opportunities.
The event also served as an ideal setting to recognize key partners crucial to the success of the organization and the aftermarket in general. This year inaugural supplier and technology awards were announced. NEXUS North America presented the "Supplier Partner of the Year" award to Bosch and its "Technology Partner of the Year" was awarded to WHI Solutions, Inc.
"The success of NEXUS North America is based on the free exchange of ideas between the partners and our suppliers. This has led to opportunities to collaborate in many areas," said David Prater, president of The Network. "We appreciate the input and support of all of our partners, but it is gratifying to recognize these two companies who have gone above and beyond in their support of NEXUS."
NEXUS North America continues to deliver value to its members through real-time collaboration in areas such as membership, PDC access to parts, and technology. Members have collaborated on a variety of projects, including a B2B platform to provide an e-commerce solution for end user customers as well as national accounts with vehicle ranges from class 1 all the way up to class 8.
"The work among the members of our group on this technology project is precisely the type of collaboration we envisioned when we formed NEXUS North America," explained Chris Baer, president and CEO of VIPAR Heavy Duty. "We anticipate more projects like this that help us better serve our customers."
# # # #
Image link:
Image Captions:
Top photo: Bosch was presented with the "Supplier Partner of the Year" award. Pictured (l-to-r): Gary Martin, Automotive Parts Associates, Philippe Guyot, NEXUS Automotive International SA, David Prater, The Automotive Distribution Network, Enrico Manuele, Bosch, Gael Escribe, NEXUS Automotive International SA, Tim Bruin, Bosch and Chris Baer, VIPAR Heavy Duty.
Bottom photo: The "Technology Partner of the Year" was awarded to WHI Solutions, Inc. Pictured (l-to-r): Philippe Guyot, NEXUS Automotive International SA, David Prater, The Automotive Distribution Network, Tony Perkin, WHI Solutions, Chris Baer, VIPAR Heavy Duty, Gael Escribe, NEXUS Automotive International SA and Gary Martin, Automotive Parts Associates.
About Automotive Distribution Network
The Automotive Distribution Network is one of the largest, most diverse program groups in the industry. The Network is a full-service program group providing services including marketing, technology, purchasing and sales. Network members operate under the brands Parts Plus, Parts Plus Mexico, Auto Pride, IAPA and are located in Canada, United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico.
About Automotive Parts Associates
Automotive Parts Associates Inc. (APA Group) is a member-owned cooperative made up of 90 independent warehouse distributors in North America with over 375 locations throughout the United States and Canada. Its members' distribution centers offer a wide assortment of national brand product lines as well as a substantial line of Professionals' Choice private brand products.
About VIPAR Heavy Duty
VIPAR Heavy Duty is North America's leading network of independent aftermarket truck parts distributors. VIPAR Heavy Duty distributors serve the needs of their customers from more than 620 locations across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico. VIPAR Heavy Duty distributors are specialists who understand the demands of their local, regional, and national customers for quality parts and exceptional service. VIPAR Heavy Duty also operates two wholly owned subsidiaries, Global Parts Network, LLC and Power Heavy Duty, LLC, as part of the VIPAR Heavy Duty Family of Companies. For more information, visit www.vipar.com.
About NEXUS North America
NEXUS North America is a leading aftermarket trade group and the exclusive partner for NEXUS Automotive International SA in North America. The organization is comprised of Automotive Distribution Network, Automotive Parts Associates and VIPAR Heavy Duty, who collaborate to share ideas, knowledge and strategies to best meet the needs of customers in their respective market segments – ranging from light passenger through heavy duty commercial vehicles.
For further information, contact:
Steve Tucker
Vice President, Sales/Marketing
The Network
901-682-9090
stucker@networkhq.org
Gary N. Martin, AAP
President and CEO
Automotive Parts Associates
913-310-9251
Gmartin@professionalschoice.com
Jeff Paul
Vice President of Marketing
VIPAR Heavy Duty
815-893-5965
jpaul@vipar.com
Contact
Gary McCoy
***@marxgrp.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse