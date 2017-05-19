News By Tag
NCE Recognized for Delivering the Highest Level of Service
The DCS Awards (http://www.dcsawards.com/)
With a record number of nominations across all categories, all Finalists did well to make the shortlist. The voting took place amongst the readership of the Digitalization World stable of publications, with the number of votes again breaking previous records. Winners were announced on May 18, 2017 at a gala evening ceremony at London's Grange St Paul's Hotel with over 300 people in attendance.
Jason Holloway, Director of IT Publishing at Angel Business Communications, organizers of the DCS Awards said, "This year's Finalists represent the very best in the industry and NCE Computer Group was voted as outstanding by our readership to win the new Excellence in Service category."
Andrew Genever, Chief Executive Officer at NCE Computer Group added, "We were delighted to have been shortlisted as a Finalist, but to actually win in this category is fantastic. We aim to deliver the highest level of quality of service, and this award recognizes our efforts and sets us apart from our competitors. It is a great honor."
About NCE Group
NCE Group, with major offices in the United States and Europe, is one of the leading independent providers of data center maintenance and IT enterprise services and solutions. The NCE portfolio of services includes: supply chain (screen/test/
Media Contact
Todd Rasmussen
Director of Sales and Marketing
(619) 212-3000
***@ncegroup.com
