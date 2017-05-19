 
NCE Recognized for Delivering the Highest Level of Service

 
 
EL CAJON, Calif. - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- NCE Group, a global provider of third-party data center maintenance and repair (storage, servers and networking equipment), independent provider of IT storage services, and full supply chain (screen/test/repair) services, announced today that it has been awarded the 'Excellence in Service' Award at the DCS Awards 2017.

The DCS Awards (http://www.dcsawards.com/) (www.dcsawards.com) are designed to reward the product designers, manufacturers, suppliers and providers operating in data center arena. The Awards recognizes the achievements of the vendors and their business partners alike, and this year the Awards encompassed a wider range of both facilities and information technology award categories designed to address all of the main areas of the data center market in Europe.

With a record number of nominations across all categories, all Finalists did well to make the shortlist. The voting took place amongst the readership of the Digitalization World stable of publications, with the number of votes again breaking previous records. Winners were announced on May 18, 2017 at a gala evening ceremony at London's Grange St Paul's Hotel with over 300 people in attendance.

Jason Holloway, Director of IT Publishing at Angel Business Communications, organizers of the DCS Awards said, "This year's Finalists represent the very best in the industry and NCE Computer Group was voted as outstanding by our readership to win the new Excellence in Service category."

Andrew Genever, Chief Executive Officer at NCE Computer Group added, "We were delighted to have been shortlisted as a Finalist, but to actually win in this category is fantastic. We aim to deliver the highest level of quality of service, and this award recognizes our efforts and sets us apart from our competitors. It is a great honor."

About NCE Group
NCE Group, with major offices in the United States and Europe, is one of the leading independent providers of data center maintenance and IT enterprise services and solutions. The NCE portfolio of services includes: supply chain (screen/test/repair), multi-vendor service (MVS), IT Asset Disposition (ITAD), parts sales, and engineering and project services. Since 1981, NCE Group has been bringing quality solutions for service and support to large and small data centers worldwide. NCE Group is dedicated to tailoring services that meet and exceed customer expectations for both supply chain and data center services. For more information, visit www.ncegroup.com.

Media Contact
Todd Rasmussen
Director of Sales and Marketing
(619) 212-3000
***@ncegroup.com
