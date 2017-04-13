Technology Advances Propel Tape to New Markets

Read the latest Tape Storage Council's State of the Market Report that focuses on the current trends, usage and innovations that occur within the tape storage industry.

-- The Tape Storage Council, which includes representatives of NCE Computer Group and other collaborative leading storage OEM's such as HP, IBM, Quantum, Spectralogic, Overland and many more, has issued the following report highlighting the current trends, usages and technology innovations occurring within the tape storage industry.The latest report discusses how tape expanded its reach in 2016 effectively addressing many data intensive markets including cloud, entertainment, hyperscale data centers, High Performance Computing (HPC) and the Internet along with large-scale data intensive applications such as big data, backup, recovery, long-term archive, disaster recovery, government compliance, while positioning for the unknown appetite of the IoT; and how tape technology continues to bring companies the most reliable, safe and efficient data storage solution available to the storage industry.Read the latest report here: http://www.ncegroup.com/assets/State-of-the-Tape-Industry-2016-041817.pdfAbout Tape Storage CouncilFounded in 2012, the Tape Storage Council is a collaborative industry group dedicated to promoting the current trends, usages and technology innovations occurring within the tape storage industry. For more information visit www.tapestorage.org.About NCE GroupNCE Group, with major offices in the United States and Europe, is one of the leading independent providers of supply chain and data center services with over 35 years of industry experience in field service, technical support, repair and engineering solutions, and parts supply services across the globe. NCE is dedicated to tailoring services that meet and exceed customer expectations for both supply chain and data center services. For more information, visit htttp://www.ncegroup.com.