Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
21
July 2017
3130292827

NCE Group Partners With DataCore Software as a Reseller for DataCore Software

 
 
EL CAJON, Calif. - Aug. 2, 2017 - PRLog -- NCE Group, a global provider of third-party data center maintenance and repair (storage, servers and networking equipment), independent provider of IT storage services, and full supply chain (screen/test/repair) services — announced that it has signed an agreement with DataCore Software Corporation to provide storage hypervisor and storage virtualization solutions. This new agreement with DataCore presents the opportunity for NCE to build a portfolio of converged infrastructure and integrated solutions in the US.

Jim Keith, Solution Sales Manager in the US explained, "We're honored to be a certified DataCore reseller. We have several DataCore Certified Implementation Engineers on staff and are confident that DataCore software will offer our clients a trusted storage virtualization platform that will deliver cost-effective solutions for IT infrastructures. NCE Group currently deploys DataCore SANsymphony™ Software-Defined Storage internally, and we and have had great success reaping the benefits of storage virtualization."
As the demand for storage continues to grow in the US, more organizations realize the performance and productivity advantages of storage virtualization. Companies will benefit from DataCore's virtual storage solution—providing performance improvement, hardware cost-savings, and productivity gains with high availability and flexibility. NCE Group is excited to take on the role of a solutions provider, offering DataCore's storage virtualization solution products that will meet the demands of today as well as growth for tomorrow.

About DataCore Software
DataCore is a leading provider of software-defined storage and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions powered by Adaptive Parallel I/O technology, delivering higher performance, greater application workload productivity and cost savings. DataCore leverages the multi-core advances and cost efficiency of off-the-shelf x86 server platforms to overcome the IT industry's biggest problem, the I/O bottleneck. With DataCore, customers enjoy faster application response times and lower costs by making full use of their available computing resources to multiply productivity. The SANsymphony™ software-defined storage product pools diverse storage despite differences and incompatibilities among manufacturers, models, and generations of equipment. The software can span multiple locations and devices to bring them under the control of a common set of enterprise-wide data services for management automation and infrastructure simplification. DataCore Hyper-converged Virtual SAN software provides similar services using the internal or direct-attached storage spread across physical or virtual servers in a cluster.

The company has been privately held since its founding in 1998, and today has more than 10,000 customer sites across the globe. DataCore solutions are also available within turnkey appliances from hardware manufacturers including Lenovo. Visit http://www.datacore.com or call (877) 780-5111 for more information.

About NCE Group
NCE Group, with major offices in the United States and Europe, is one of the leading independent providers of data center maintenance and IT enterprise services and solutions. The NCE portfolio of services includes: supply chain (screen/test/repair), multi-vendor service (MVS), IT Asset Disposition (ITAD), parts sales, and engineering and project services. Since 1981, NCE Group has been bringing quality solutions for service and support to large and small data centers worldwide. NCE Group is dedicated to tailoring services that meet and exceed customer expectations for both supply chain and data center services. For more information, visit http://www.ncegroup.com.

DataCore, the DataCore logo and SANsymphony are trademarks or registered trademarks of DataCore Software Corporation. Other DataCore product or service names or logos referenced herein are trademarks of DataCore Software Corporation. All other products, services and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact
Todd Rasmussen
Director of Sales and Marketing
619-212-3000
***@ncegroup.com
