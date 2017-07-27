News By Tag
NCE Group Partners With DataCore Software as a Reseller for DataCore Software
Jim Keith, Solution Sales Manager in the US explained, "We're honored to be a certified DataCore reseller. We have several DataCore Certified Implementation Engineers on staff and are confident that DataCore software will offer our clients a trusted storage virtualization platform that will deliver cost-effective solutions for IT infrastructures. NCE Group currently deploys DataCore SANsymphony™
As the demand for storage continues to grow in the US, more organizations realize the performance and productivity advantages of storage virtualization. Companies will benefit from DataCore's virtual storage solution—providing performance improvement, hardware cost-savings, and productivity gains with high availability and flexibility. NCE Group is excited to take on the role of a solutions provider, offering DataCore's storage virtualization solution products that will meet the demands of today as well as growth for tomorrow.
About DataCore Software
DataCore is a leading provider of software-defined storage and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions powered by Adaptive Parallel I/O technology, delivering higher performance, greater application workload productivity and cost savings. DataCore leverages the multi-core advances and cost efficiency of off-the-shelf x86 server platforms to overcome the IT industry's biggest problem, the I/O bottleneck. With DataCore, customers enjoy faster application response times and lower costs by making full use of their available computing resources to multiply productivity. The SANsymphony™
The company has been privately held since its founding in 1998, and today has more than 10,000 customer sites across the globe. DataCore solutions are also available within turnkey appliances from hardware manufacturers including Lenovo. Visit http://www.datacore.com or call (877) 780-5111 for more information.
About NCE Group
NCE Group, with major offices in the United States and Europe, is one of the leading independent providers of data center maintenance and IT enterprise services and solutions. The NCE portfolio of services includes: supply chain (screen/test/
DataCore, the DataCore logo and SANsymphony are trademarks or registered trademarks of DataCore Software Corporation. Other DataCore product or service names or logos referenced herein are trademarks of DataCore Software Corporation. All other products, services and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.
Media Contact
Todd Rasmussen
Director of Sales and Marketing
619-212-3000
***@ncegroup.com
