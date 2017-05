2017 Appalachian Trail Hall of Fame Banquet to Feature "The Windtalker Experience"

Acclaimed Native American flute player and Appalachian Trail thru-hiker, Randy "Windtalker" Motz, will perform during the pre-banquet reception.

-- On June 2, 2017, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm, The Appalachian Trail Museum Society will induct its seventh class of honorees during its Hall of Fame Banquet at the Comfort Suites Hotel in downtown Carlisle, Pennsylvania.The A.T. Hall of Fame was developed by the Appalachian Trail Museum to honor persons who have made exceptional and positive contributions to the Appalachian Trail or the A.T. community. A class of honorees has been selected each year since 2011. The 2017 Appalachian Trail Hall of Fame class honorees are Harlean James of Washington, DC; Charles Parry of Blacksburg, VA; Mildred Norman "Peace Pilgrim" Ryder, of Egg Harbor, NJ; and Matilda "Tillie" Wood, of Roswell, GA. The MC for this year's banquet is Ron Tipton, President and CEO of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy.From 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm, during the cocktail reception that precedes the banquet, acclaimed Native American flute player and recording artist, Randy "Windtalker"Motz, will perform his unique, contemporary style of Native American flute music as part of the "The Windtalker Experience."The blending of flute with lush orchestration and Native percussion, weaves a musical tapestry that creates a warm and soothing ambiance guaranteed to make this event special.Against a backdrop of dramatic photos of the Appalachian Trail, taken by his wife and thru-hiking partner, Georgia "Mom" Harris, "Windtalker's"beautiful and creative compositions serve as a captivating soundtrack, taking the audience on a soothing, sometimes playful, and always entertaining journey along the grandeur of America's most iconic trail.Audiences throughout the mid-Atlantic area acclaim "Windtalker's"show as mesmerizing, breathtaking, moving, hauntingly beautiful, profound, soothing, entertaining, educational, heartfelt, captivating, enchanting, vibrant, relaxing, exotic, and a performance that must be seen and heard. "Windtalker"will be performing compositions from his CDs, "Native SoundScapes,""Canyon Whispers," as well as from his latest release, "Hózhó – Walking in Beauty," which has been nominated for "Best Native American Album of 2016" by One World Music Radio. In addition, he will perform unique versions of jazz, blues and classic rock tunes.For years, "Windtalker"has been bringing this special brand of music to festivals, state and national parks, coffee houses, wineries, senior living facilities, schools, churches, private parties and other intimate venues. He was also the guest performer for a moonlight tour held by the National Park Service at New Mexico's Pueblo Bonito ruins at Chaco Canyon National Historical Park. Songs from his CDs can be heard on I-Tunes, Pandora and other music sites. His CDs are available at CDBaby.com and Amazon.com.Complete information on the Hall of Fame Banquet, as well as tickets, are available at http://www.eventbrite.com/ e/sixth-annual- appalachian- trai... Tickets may also be ordered directly from the Appalachian Trail Museum by sending a ticket request and payment check to:Appalachian Trail MuseumHall of Fame Tickets1120 Pine Grove RoadGardners, PA 17324Appalachian Trail Museum, 1120 Pine Grove Road Gardners, PA 17324. The cost of the reception and dinner is $35 for museum members and $45 for others.