2017 Appalachian Trail Hall of Fame Banquet to Feature "The Windtalker Experience"
Acclaimed Native American flute player and Appalachian Trail thru-hiker, Randy "Windtalker" Motz, will perform during the pre-banquet reception.
The A.T. Hall of Fame was developed by the Appalachian Trail Museum to honor persons who have made exceptional and positive contributions to the Appalachian Trail or the A.T. community. A class of honorees has been selected each year since 2011. The 2017 Appalachian Trail Hall of Fame class honorees are Harlean James of Washington, DC; Charles Parry of Blacksburg, VA; Mildred Norman "Peace Pilgrim" Ryder, of Egg Harbor, NJ; and Matilda "Tillie" Wood, of Roswell, GA. The MC for this year's banquet is Ron Tipton, President and CEO of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy.
Complete information on the Hall of Fame Banquet, as well as tickets, are available at http://www.eventbrite.com/
Tickets may also be ordered directly from the Appalachian Trail Museum by sending a ticket request and payment check to:
Appalachian Trail Museum
Hall of Fame Tickets
1120 Pine Grove Road
Gardners, PA 17324
Appalachian Trail Museum, 1120 Pine Grove Road Gardners, PA 17324. The cost of the reception and dinner is $35 for museum members and $45 for others.
Randy Motz
***@gmail.com
