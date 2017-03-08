Maryland Musician Nominated for Prestigious Worldwide Music Award

Native American flute CD by Randy "Windtalker" Motz chosen as one of the best of 2016

-- "Hózhó – Walking in Beauty," the most recent CD by Germantown, Maryland recording artist, Randy "Windtalker"Motz, heads the list of 10 nominees for the "Best Native American Album of 2016" by One World Music Radio. OWM Radio is the #1 radio station in Europe for the genres of acoustic guitar, ambient, contemporary instrumental, electronic, Native American, new age, piano, vocal, and world/global fusion music. OWM's mission is to unite the world through music!A regular performer at Maryland venues such as Beans in the Belfry, the Frederick Coffee Company and Café, and Elk Run Vineyards and Winery, "Windtalker's"third Native-American flute album was inspired bythe Navajo philosophy of life,;the word that embodies "walking in beauty," the striving for balance and harmony, together with beauty and order.Recorded in response to many requests for a CD designed as a soundtrack for meditation, yoga classes, or quiet reflection, this 13-song CD features solo Native American-style flute, flute duets, ocarina, world drums, harp, guitar, orchestra and soothing nature sounds. It provides a peaceful accompaniment for those desiring relaxation, peace, and comfort when situations in life challenge theirand to restore their tranquility so they may again "walk in beauty."The finals for the 2016 OWM Music Awards will be held on June 4, 2017.