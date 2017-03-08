News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Maryland Musician Nominated for Prestigious Worldwide Music Award
Native American flute CD by Randy "Windtalker" Motz chosen as one of the best of 2016
A regular performer at Maryland venues such as Beans in the Belfry, the Frederick Coffee Company and Café, and Elk Run Vineyards and Winery, "Windtalker's"
Recorded in response to many requests for a CD designed as a soundtrack for meditation, yoga classes, or quiet reflection, this 13-song CD features solo Native American-style flute, flute duets, ocarina, world drums, harp, guitar, orchestra and soothing nature sounds. It provides a peaceful accompaniment for those desiring relaxation, peace, and comfort when situations in life challenge their hózhó and to restore their tranquility so they may again "walk in beauty."
The finals for the 2016 OWM Music Awards will be held on June 4, 2017.
http://www.oneworldmusic.co.uk
Contact
Windtalker Music
***@verizon.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse