January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
27262524232221


The "Windtalker Experience" to Open Evening of Award-Winning Independent Films

Native American flute music and captivating nature photos set the tone for The American Conservation.
 
 
Photo by Georgia L. Harris
Photo by Georgia L. Harris
 
FREDERICK, Md. - Jan. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- On Friday evening, February 3rd, from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm, come experience a remarkable hour of sight and sound as Randy "Windtalker" Motz presents "The Windtalker Experience;" an awe-inspiring multimedia show set to the breathtaking and haunting sounds of Native American flute. "Windtalker's" distinctive style of contemporary Native American-style flute music blends flute with lush orchestration and Native percussion, weaving a musical tapestry that continues to entertain audiences everywhere.

Against a backdrop of dramatic photos of the wilds of Colorado, taken by his wife Georgia L. Harris, "Windtalker's" beautiful and creative compositions serve as a captivating soundtrack. The audience is taken on a soothing, sometimes playful, and always entertaining journey through the grandeur of these awe-inspiring locations, creating the perfect ambiance for the evening's festivities.

Audiences throughout Maryland and Virginia acclaim the "Windtalker Experience" as mesmerizing, breathtaking, moving, hauntingly beautiful, profound, soothing, entertaining, educational, heartfelt, captivating, enchanting, vibrant, relaxing, exotic, and a performance that must be seen and heard.

For years, "Windtalker" has been delighting audiences with his special brand of music at festivals, state and national parks, coffee houses, wineries, senior living facilities, schools, churches, private parties and other intimate venues. He has also been the guest performer for a moonlight tour held by the National Park Service at New Mexico's Pueblo Bonito ruins at Chaco Canyon National Historical Park and a National Park Service boat trip through the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park. Most recently, he was invited to perform for the opening ceremonies at a solidarity rally in Annapolis, Maryland in support of the Standing Rock Sioux who are protesting the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline through their reservation in North Dakota.

His CDs are available on both Amazon and CD Baby and numerous songs from his CDs can be heard on internet radio stations, as well as on I-Tunes, Pandora, Rhapsody and other streaming websites. His latest CD, "Hózhó – Walking in Beauty" is recently #14 on the One World Music Radio Top 100.

As an advocate for Native Americans, "Windtalker" donates a portion of the proceeds from this performances and merchandise sales to the Association on American Indian Affairs (AAIA), the oldest Indian advocacy organization in the United States. AAIA's programs fall into three main categories: youth/education, cultural preservation, and sovereignty.

Says "Windtalker," "I am excited about this new opportunity to put my passion for Native American people into action in a meaningful and enduring way. By supporting me and my music, audiences will be helping the Association on American Indian Affairs in their mission to promote the well-being of American Indian and Alaska Natives by:

1. Promoting the health, education and welfare of children and youth;

2. Sustaining and perpetuating tribal languages and cultures;

3. Protecting tribal sovereignty, religions and natural resources;

4. Advocating for tribal constitutional, legal and human rights.

Following "Windtalker's" performance, the ACFF will screen three of the most popular films from their 2016 film festival in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

ACFF's Student Filmmaker Award Winner, Medieval Monsters, is a delightful short film from Oliver Mueller that follows the ancient insects of the New Forest of England with macro, slow motion, and time-lapse techniques to reveal behaviors beyond the capabilities of the human eye.

Pangolin, ACFF's Short Film Award Winner, tells the story of the pangolin, often called a "scaly anteater" from Southeast Asia and Africa. It is one of the most illegally trafficked and endangered mammals on the planet. This contemplative and beautifully shot film offers an intimate glimpse of this beguiling animal and attempts to combat wildlife trafficking. Filmmaker Katie Schuler will be present to discuss the film and answer questions.

Rounding out the evening is the showing of The Babushkas of Chernobyl, one of 2016 Festival's biggest crowd pleasers. This poignant, often humorous, and triumphant film tells the story of a defiant community of women who scratch out an existence on some of the most toxic land on Earth, surrounding Chernobyl's Reactor No. 4. These three women and their story will delight and inspire!

There will also be a beer tasting session, hosted by one of the evening's sponsors, Flying Dog Brewery.

Tickets are just $8 for adults; $5 for seniors/students and are available on the Weinberg's website at http://www.weinbergcenter.org/12956/american-conservation... or AT THE DOOR.

