The "Windtalker Experience" to Open Evening of Award-Winning Independent Films
Native American flute music and captivating nature photos set the tone for The American Conservation.
Against a backdrop of dramatic photos of the wilds of Colorado, taken by his wife Georgia L. Harris, "Windtalker's"
Audiences throughout Maryland and Virginia acclaim the "Windtalker Experience" as mesmerizing, breathtaking, moving, hauntingly beautiful, profound, soothing, entertaining, educational, heartfelt, captivating, enchanting, vibrant, relaxing, exotic, and a performance that must be seen and heard.
For years, "Windtalker"
His CDs are available on both Amazon and CD Baby and numerous songs from his CDs can be heard on internet radio stations, as well as on I-Tunes, Pandora, Rhapsody and other streaming websites. His latest CD, "Hózhó – Walking in Beauty" is recently #14 on the One World Music Radio Top 100.
As an advocate for Native Americans, "Windtalker"
Says "Windtalker,"
1. Promoting the health, education and welfare of children and youth;
2. Sustaining and perpetuating tribal languages and cultures;
3. Protecting tribal sovereignty, religions and natural resources;
4. Advocating for tribal constitutional, legal and human rights.
Following "Windtalker's"
ACFF's Student Filmmaker Award Winner, Medieval Monsters, is a delightful short film from Oliver Mueller that follows the ancient insects of the New Forest of England with macro, slow motion, and time-lapse techniques to reveal behaviors beyond the capabilities of the human eye.
Pangolin, ACFF's Short Film Award Winner, tells the story of the pangolin, often called a "scaly anteater" from Southeast Asia and Africa. It is one of the most illegally trafficked and endangered mammals on the planet. This contemplative and beautifully shot film offers an intimate glimpse of this beguiling animal and attempts to combat wildlife trafficking. Filmmaker Katie Schuler will be present to discuss the film and answer questions.
Rounding out the evening is the showing of The Babushkas of Chernobyl, one of 2016 Festival's biggest crowd pleasers. This poignant, often humorous, and triumphant film tells the story of a defiant community of women who scratch out an existence on some of the most toxic land on Earth, surrounding Chernobyl's Reactor No. 4. These three women and their story will delight and inspire!
There will also be a beer tasting session, hosted by one of the evening's sponsors, Flying Dog Brewery.
Tickets are just $8 for adults; $5 for seniors/students and are available on the Weinberg's website at http://www.weinbergcenter.org/
Windtalker Music - Randy Motz
***@verizon.net
