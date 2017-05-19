Barbados on a Budget: One week from £175 pp

BASINGSTOKE, England
- May 25, 2017
-- Barbados is renowned as a glamourous Caribbean destination, and many celebrities either frequent the island or own homes there, including Simon Cowell, Wayne Rooney, Robert Plant and Kylie Minogue; but you don't have to be minted to visit.
Sharing a villa with friends is by far the most cost-effective way in which to rub shoulders with the glitterati, and Hammerton Barbados – in addition to offering some of the grandest properties on the island – also has plenty of options for those whose numbers haven't come up yet. For example…
Little Seascape (https://www.hammertonbarbados.com/
villas/little-
seascape) is a charming one bedroom apartment, located on Gibbs Beach in St. Peter. It is cosy and unpretentious and although it doesn't have its own pool it is just a short stroll from the beautiful beach at Gibbs (via a private path). There is a well-equipped kitchen, outdoor deck with barbecue and air conditioning in the bedroom and living areas. The little hideaway is situated between Speightstown and Holetown and a week's stay costs from £840 per person (two sharing).
Lantana 20 (https://www.hammertonbarbados.com/villas/lantana-20
) is a, third storey, four-bedroomed apartment which has views of the coastline and out to the Caribbean Sea. Situated within the Lantana development (guests can use the communal pools), close to Alleynes Bay, the apartment is also within striking distance of Holetown and the nearby Weston Fish Market – fresh sea food is just a stroll away. Mullins Beach is just half a mile to the north and Speightstown just beyond. A week's stay costs from just £175 pp when eight people share.
Ocean View (https://www.hammertonbarbados.com/villas/beacon-hill-203-...
), at Beacon Hill near Mullins Beach, is a very comfortable two-bedroomed apartment with wonderful ocean views. Beacon Hill is a small gated community, with a shared pool and jacuzzi adjacent to the apartment building. Within walking distance is Mullins beach, and the Mullins Beach Bar& Grill – one of the most popular bars on the west coast. Holetown is just 10 minutes by car or bus to the south with its wide choice of shops, bars and restaurants. A week's stay in August costs from £263 pp when four people share.
Waterside 402 (https://www.hammertonbarbados.com/
villas/waterside-
402) is a stylish, one-bedroomed apartment which overlooks tropical gardens, a huge 40m swimming pool and Paynes Bay beach. The chic and spacious unit also enjoys sea views from the open-plan living/dining room and terrace. Just a short walk away is the famous Sandy Lane Hotel, as are some of the best restaurants on the island including The Cliff Restaurant and Daphne's. A week's stay costs from £770 pp (based on two people sharing).
Flights extra (for all prices quoted). Call 0800 368 9626 (www.hammertonbarbados.com)
.
