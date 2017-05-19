 
Popular food transporting solution now even more functional

FEM launches two new smaller sizes to popular Cam GoBoxes range
 
 
FEM's Cambro EPP Cam GoBoxes in new half sizes EPP
FEM's Cambro EPP Cam GoBoxes in new half sizes EPP
 
KILBRIDE, Scotland - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Launched to the UK market by FEM last year, Cambro EPP Cam GoBoxes have been extremely popular. Now, FEM is launching two new half-sized, top-loading models, set to bring the affordable, practical and efficient insulated food transporting solution to even more operators.

Manufactured by Cambro, the specialist supplier of quality equipment for foodservice, the Cam GoBoxes are perfect for operators looking for a food transporting solution that delivers on all areas.

The Cam GoBoxes are ultra-lightweight due to their eco-friendly, high-performance EPP (Expanded Polypropylene) foam construction. Despite this, they are strong and durable, withstanding heavy commercial use and substantial impact without damage. They offer great structural strength which means they are capable of handling heavy loads, whilst maintaining their shape and form.

The boxes offer superior temperature retention - keeping hot or cold food safely, for many hours, during transit. As they are chemically inert, they are unaffected by oil, grease and most chemicals. The Cam GoBoxes are dishwasher safe, CFC-free and are 100% recyclable at the end of their service life.

The smallest of the new models, EPP260, measures 390mm (w) x 330mm (d) x 257mm (h), has an internal capacity of 16.9 litres and is capable of holding a 15cm 1/2 GN pan. The other new model, EPP280, has a 22.3 litre capacity and is suitable for holding a 20cm 1/2 GN pan.

Also available from FEM distributors are full-sized top- and front-loading Cam GoBoxes, as well as Camwarmers, Camchillers, thermobarriers, plastic ID labels and Camdollys.

For more information and details of local stockists call FEM on +44 (0) 1355 244111, email sales@fem.co.uk or visit www.fem.co.uk

FEM launches new sizes to popular Cambro EPP Cam GoBoxes range.docx – May-17

Press Enquiries:

Alison Haynes at The Publicity Works: 01263 761000; Email: fem@publicityworks.biz (mailto:fem@publicityworks.biz)

For more news about FEM visit the press office at www.publicityworks.biz

Mark Hogan, Marketing and Sales Manager, Foodservice Equipment Marketing Ltd, +44 (0) 1355 244111

More information on FEM from www.fem.co.uk

Mark Hogan
sales@fem.co.uk
