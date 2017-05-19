News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Popular food transporting solution now even more functional
FEM launches two new smaller sizes to popular Cam GoBoxes range
Manufactured by Cambro, the specialist supplier of quality equipment for foodservice, the Cam GoBoxes are perfect for operators looking for a food transporting solution that delivers on all areas.
The Cam GoBoxes are ultra-lightweight due to their eco-friendly, high-performance EPP (Expanded Polypropylene)
The boxes offer superior temperature retention - keeping hot or cold food safely, for many hours, during transit. As they are chemically inert, they are unaffected by oil, grease and most chemicals. The Cam GoBoxes are dishwasher safe, CFC-free and are 100% recyclable at the end of their service life.
The smallest of the new models, EPP260, measures 390mm (w) x 330mm (d) x 257mm (h), has an internal capacity of 16.9 litres and is capable of holding a 15cm 1/2 GN pan. The other new model, EPP280, has a 22.3 litre capacity and is suitable for holding a 20cm 1/2 GN pan.
Also available from FEM distributors are full-sized top- and front-loading Cam GoBoxes, as well as Camwarmers, Camchillers, thermobarriers, plastic ID labels and Camdollys.
For more information and details of local stockists call FEM on +44 (0) 1355 244111, email sales@fem.co.uk or visit www.fem.co.uk
Copy ends
FEM launches new sizes to popular Cambro EPP Cam GoBoxes range.docx – May-17
Press Enquiries:
Alison Haynes at The Publicity Works: 01263 761000; Email: fem@publicityworks.biz (mailto:fem@
For more news about FEM visit the press office at www.publicityworks.biz
Mark Hogan, Marketing and Sales Manager, Foodservice Equipment Marketing Ltd, +44 (0) 1355 244111
More information on FEM from www.fem.co.uk
Media Contact
Mark Hogan
sales@fem.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse