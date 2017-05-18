News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Riedel and Cambro Summer Sale at Parsley in Time
Tableware specialist Parsley in Time is running a special promotion linking Riedel wine glasses and Cambro glasswasher racks.
All buyers have to do is buy a minimum of 24 Riedel glasses (starting from £4.04 each) and they get a free Cambro rack, worth over £50.
There's a choice of two Riedel glassware designs in the promotions, the 61cl Restaurant Cabernet glass and the 65cl Veritas New World Shiraz glass. Both are from the Grape Varietal Specific range and are designed to bring out the best from the flavour of the wine.
The Cambro rack is designed to safely hold and protect 16 glasses – after a load has been washed through the glasswasher, the glasses can be stored in the rack until they are required for use.
To take up the offer call 020 8317 5080 and quote Parsley in Time Summer Sale. Alternatively, email info@parselyintime.co.uk.
The promotion will run while stocks last.
For more information, and to shop online, visit www.parsleyintime.co.uk. For expert advice on tableware and light equipment, or to enquire about exclusive products, call 020 8317 5080 or email info@parsleyintime.co.uk.
Copy ends
Riedel and Cambro Summer Sale at Parsley in Time – May-17
Press Enquiries:
Toni Turner at The Publicity Works:
01263 761000; parsleyintime@
Rob Blunderfield, Parsley in Time, 020 8317 5080
For the latest news about Parsley in Time visit the press office at www.publicityworks.biz (http://www.publicityworks.biz/)
Contact
Rob Blunderfield
info@parsleyintime.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse