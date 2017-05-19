 
Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
25242322212019

Polytex Clogs Multilocker stores and distributes clogs, boots, nursing and medical shoes

The Polytex Multilocker stores and distributes textile items, medical shoes and PPE.
 
TEL AVIV, Israel - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Clogs Multilocker is ideal for both small healthcare institutions as well as big ones. It identifies each user via personal ID card or via a biometric reader, and allows the user to take his or her pair of shoes for their working day, using an easy-to-use touch screen. The Clogs Multilocker ensures high reliability, high hygiene standards and enables quick clogs dispensing and easy refilling of the unit.

More information is available here:http://polytex-technologies.com/healthcare/polytex-multilocker/

§  Each single cabinet has 26 cells.

§  Unlimited scalability of cabinets in one location.

§  Fast dispensing of items (8-10 seconds).

§  Separate return unit is available.

§  User friendly and personalized access with a ID card or a Biometric reader.

§  Supports emergency conditions that demand rapid and immediate distribution.

§  A single Multilocker can handle items that vary in size, color or type.

§  No need for individual RFID.

About Polytex Technologies Ltd.

Polytex Technologies Ltd., established in 2003, is a world-leading developer and manufacturer of advanced, easy-to-use systems for folded garment management in hotels, healthcare institutions, fitness centres and manufacturing sites. The patented Polytex system is a fully automated solution for distribution, retrieval and management of folded garments, work-wear, linen, towels and PPE.

For more information, please visit: www.polytex-technologies.com.

