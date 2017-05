Polytex Clogs Multilocker stores and distributes clogs, boots, nursing and medical shoes

The Polytex Multilocker stores and distributes textile items, medical shoes and PPE.

-- Clogs Multilocker is ideal for both small healthcare institutions as well as big ones. It identifies each user via personal ID card or via a biometric reader, and allows the user to take his or her pair of shoes for their working day, using an easy-to-use touch screen. The Clogs Multilocker ensures high reliability, high hygiene standards and enables quick clogs dispensing and easy refilling of the unit.More information is available here:http://polytex-technologies.com/healthcare/polytex-multilocker/§ Each single cabinet has 26 cells.§ Unlimited scalability of cabinets in one location.§ Fast dispensing of items (8-10 seconds).§ Separate return unit is available.§ User friendly and personalized access with a ID card or a Biometric reader.§ Supports emergency conditions that demand rapid and immediate distribution.§ A single Multilocker can handle items that vary in size, color or type.§ No need for individual RFID.Polytex Technologies Ltd., established in 2003, is a world-leading developer and manufacturer of advanced, easy-to-use systems for folded garment management in hotels, healthcare institutions, fitness centres and manufacturing sites. The patented Polytex system is a fully automated solution for distribution, retrieval and management of folded garments, work-wear, linen, towels and PPE.For more information, please visit: www.polytex- technologies.com