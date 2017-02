Polytex Towel Rental – Your Students Deserve a Clean Towel

Polytex provides automated towel management solutions for health & fitness clubs.

Polytex

info@polytex-technologies.com

-- Polytex Towel Rental System is a stand-alone towel dispensing unit.Polytex towel rental program for recreation centers enables managers to offer their students convenient towel services while maintaining complete control over their towels and reducing overhead. Say goodbye to towel loss, excessive towel use, dirty towels left on the locker room floor, and the unnecessary labor involved in handling, collecting, and laundering towels. Instead, say hello to reduced overhead and higher service standards. More information is available here: www.polytex-technologies.com/fitnessAllow students to take only a pre-assigned number of towels. Students return soiled towels before taking additional ones.With Polytex towel rental unit in place, managers can control the expenses associated with students' towel usage.Operation is easy, students simply swipe their Student ID or pre-paid card to take towels and return them after their gym workout.Students are unable to touch and browse through towels.Each towel is dispensed individually, ensuring high standards of hygiene.the small footprint towel unit can be placed almost anywhere in the gym area.RFID tags embedded in the towels enable tracking of each towel, for easy monitoring of the towel inventory.Polytex Technologies Ltd., established in 2003, is a world-leading developer and manufacturer of advanced, easy-to-use systems for folded garment management in hotels, healthcare institutions, fitness centres and manufacturing sites. The patented Polytex system is a fully automated solution for distribution, retrieval and management of folded garments, work-wear, linen, towels and PPE. For more information, please visit: www.polytex- technologies.com