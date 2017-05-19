 
The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Ransomware: Protecting your Money and Assets

 
 
NEW YORK - May 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: Ransomware: Protecting your Money and AssetsLIVE Webcast. This two-hour event is scheduled on June 15, 2017 at 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM ET.

Event Synopsis:

Organizations like yours are concerned about ransomware. Technology leaders Arcserve and VIPRE joined forces to help you defeat those ransomware hoodlums lurking in the dark cyberspace. From preventative measures with VIPRE, to remediation strategies with Arcserve, plus legal and regulatory guidance about ransomware from VLP, you will:

·         Watch as we dissect common variants like Locky, Petya, TeslaCrypt and Cerber

·         Learn how to stop ransomware attacks before they happen

·         Get practical advice on how to get back on your feet if an attacker does get through

·         Discover what others have done – without opening their wallets – to defeat the threat

Find out how to fend off and remediate ransomware attacks.

Speakers/Faculty Panel

David Corlette

Director, Product Management

VIPRE Security

Christophe Bertrand

VP of Product Marketing

Arcserve

Melissa Krasnow

Partner

VLP Law Group LLP

For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/technology/bus...

About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group, LLC brings together the world's leading authorities and industry participants through informative two-hour webcasts that study the impact of changing regulations and help businesses succeed through proper regulatory compliance.

Visit http://theknowledgegroup.org/ for further information and inquiry.
