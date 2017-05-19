News By Tag
The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Ransomware: Protecting your Money and Assets
Event Synopsis:
Organizations like yours are concerned about ransomware. Technology leaders Arcserve and VIPRE joined forces to help you defeat those ransomware hoodlums lurking in the dark cyberspace. From preventative measures with VIPRE, to remediation strategies with Arcserve, plus legal and regulatory guidance about ransomware from VLP, you will:
· Watch as we dissect common variants like Locky, Petya, TeslaCrypt and Cerber
· Learn how to stop ransomware attacks before they happen
· Get practical advice on how to get back on your feet if an attacker does get through
· Discover what others have done – without opening their wallets – to defeat the threat
Find out how to fend off and remediate ransomware attacks.
Speakers/Faculty Panel
David Corlette
Director, Product Management
VIPRE Security
Christophe Bertrand
VP of Product Marketing
Arcserve
Melissa Krasnow
Partner
VLP Law Group LLP
For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:
https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group, LLC brings together the world's leading authorities and industry participants through informative two-hour webcasts that study the impact of changing regulations and help businesses succeed through proper regulatory compliance.
Visit http://theknowledgegroup.org/
