New Orleans Wins Award for Best CIS Implementation

-- TMG Consulting announced today that its client, Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (S&WB), won the Expanding Excellence Award for Best CIS Implementation.The Board was awarded this honor during the opening Conference 41 General Session during CS Week on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 in Fort Worth, Texas. Awards in this category were presented to one large and one small utility in North America.S&WB faced significant challenges throughout the duration of their project. They started planning for their replacement just prior to when Hurricane Katrina devastated the City of New Orleans in August 2005 and consumed almost all available staff and monetary resources. Because of the resulting delays, the Board compressed deliverables from multiple phases into a singular go-live.Despite the obstacles, the project was completed successfully. All deliverables were met in the expected timeframe and within budget by the S&WB project team – a team that had never before worked on a major information systems implementation.According to Bob Miller, Deputy Executive Director for the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans, "We were so committed to the staff portion of training that we instituted a formal employee certification process. It was designed to ensure that all users of the new system were adequately trained to perform their assigned tasks with a high degree of accuracy and in a timely manner.""When a major system is extended ten years beyond its life expectancy due to an unforeseen catastrophe, the true character of an organization comes through. This wasn't just the replacement of a CIS application, it was a race against retirements, the de-support of technology, and the beginning of the reinvention of an organization. Not one, but six applications were implemented in what was a successful collaboration of customer, product vendors, and TMG," said Gary Thorson, president of TMG Consulting.TMG Consulting is the leading provider of comprehensive consulting and research services that support the lifecycle of utility enterprise IT and edge systems.Since 1992, more than 275 utility companies have trusted us with planning, justification, acquisition, implementation, and support for mission-critical projects.