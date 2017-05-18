News By Tag
Search Box Optimization - No Longer Black Hat
Search Box Optimization has a bad reputation based on some pst transgressions by digital marketers. There's a new way and its all white hat.
Search engine optimization (SEO) has been around in some form since search engines came on the scene. It's easy to understand the concepts, even if the results are most times less than robust. SEO, and its monetized partner, Pay-per-click (PPC), have been the only frame of reference for digital marketing for all of that time. SBO has been the black sheep and not spoken of in polite company, due to the small amount of legitimate information about SBO, and, of course, the history.
Fortunately for business owners, that has changed. SBO can now be accomplished using white hat techniques. A business can appear in the auto-complete, either alone or with a given keyword phrase. There is a digital marketing company that has cracked that code, to use an overworked cliché. How, you ask? They reveal some of their methods, although others ae proprietary. Once keyword phrases are selected with a client, focused SEO techniques re employed when creating content. The entire keyword phrase, including the business name or tag, is placed in all content created, from blogs and press releases, to videos and directory listings. A must for Google, relevant and authoritative backlinks are an essential ingredient. Additional methods, as mentioned earlier, are proprietary and will not be revealed here.
So, how do we know that these proprietary methods are not black hat and will not incur the wrath of Google? The answer is simple – Google itself. As mentioned, Google' algorithms (http://whatis.techtarget.com/
So, who is this digital marketer that has given SBO a new, legitimate life? Total Front Page (http://www.totalfrontpage.com/
