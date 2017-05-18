News By Tag
Eleven Key Questions to Ask When Considering a Small Ship Cruise
Small ship cruising is the fastest growing industry segment with annual passenger increases of 20% or more over the past several years.
AdventureSmith Explorations'
"With decades of frontline experience working with small ship, yacht and expedition cruises throughout the world, our staff has one goal in mind, absolute customer satisfaction,"
Where in the world do you want to go? This depends on the kinds of experiences you want to have. Some destinations, like Alaska, offer an abundance of wildlife, culture, history and active exploration. Amazon and Baja cruises focus mostly on nature and wildlife; Asia cruises are rich with culture.
- How to Choose Your Alaska Cruise (http://www.adventuresmithexplorations.com/
- How to Choose Your Galapagos Cruise
- How to Choose Your Antarctica Cruise
- How to Choose Your Arctic Cruise
- How to Choose Your Amazon Cruise
- How to Choose Your Baja Cruise
- How to Choose Your Costa Rica Cruise
When can you travel? If your travel dates are flexible, think seasonal experiences, weather and pricing. Consider the best time to view whales, bears or hatching penguins, the Aurora Borealis, or the Dubrovnik Summer Festival in Croatia.
What's your ideal activity level? Small ship adventure cruises inherently involve daily off-vessel excursions for viewing wildlife and exploring the environment up close. Expedition leaders and naturalist guides lead small craft excursions and hiking. Some cruises include kayaking, snorkeling, stand-up paddle boarding, camping, hiking, helicopter flightseeing, scuba and more.
What amenities do you want in your ship? AdventureSmith Explorations' fleet of ships are scrutinized for safety, service, itinerary and credentials of expedition leaders.
-Expedition Ships (60 to 150 guests) are comfortable, sturdy and purpose-built for adventure travel in remote locations. Think generous deck space for watching wildlife. Cabins are spacious with view windows and private bathrooms. Hallmarks are a high quality of onboard service and dining, and often more common areas such as a library, lecture room, salon or bar, gym, and dining room.
-Mid-size Cruisers (40 to 60 guests) offer the efficiency and intimacy of a small yacht but with the space and amenities typically found on an expedition ship: multiple decks, larger cabins, spacious bathrooms, delicious cuisine, a high crew-to-passenger ratio and veteran guides.
-Yachts & Sailboats (8 to 40 guests) vary from historic floating base camps to luxurious yachts. They offer the most active and intimate experience with the most time ashore.
How professional and personable are guides and guest hosts? Todd Smith says, "The quality of onboard guides is one of our most important criteria when considering which small ships we represent. Sometimes specialist guides lead themed trips: photography, marine biology, food/wine and wellness."
What will my cruise companions be like? Cruisers are couples, small groups of friends, families and solo travelers. The size, style and cost of a cruise often determines the mix. Most small ships have cabins that accommodate two people. Single and triple rooms may also be available.
Should my group or family consider a private charter? As few as 8 to 12 guests may consider a small ship charter that provides group-specific experiences, ultimate flexibility and savings (often up to 30 percent). It is advised to secure a charter a year or more out.
Are there dedicated departures for families? Families are increasingly interested in small ship travel. The ship may include special educational programs, unique activities and family-friendly meal options. "Grandparents traveling with grandchildren especially enjoy these kinds of vacations," Smith said.
Will my ship mates be compatible? Smith points out, "Small ship guests are usually affluent, active and educated people seeking meaningful up-close encounters with nature and culture, just like you."
How important are cruise reviews? Use reviews as a tool, but don't rush to judgment when you read a poor review. Often this is a result of a mismatch between the style of the traveler and the type of cruise they were on. Personal referrals are the best reviews.
Where's the best resource? Sales reps at individual cruise lines don't always sufficiently answer such critical questions as to what the activities and cabins are like. An unbiased specialist like AdventureSmith Explorations with experience aboard all the ships is prepared to go into details and make comparisons.
For more details see: How to Choose Your Small Ship Cruise. For information on all of AdventureSmith's small ship cruises worldwide, itineraries, availability and reservations, Phone: 800-728-2875 toll-free
About AdventureSmith Explorations - Think Outside the Boat!
Founded in 2003, AdventureSmith Explorations is based in Tahoe City, CA, along the northern shore of Lake Tahoe. A recognized leader in small ship cruising, in 2012 owner Todd Smith joined the ranks of Condé Nast Traveler's prestigious World's Top Travel Specialists List as the leading expert on small ship expeditions.
