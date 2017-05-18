News By Tag
PS3G is organizing The Holmdel Idea Summit (THIS)
"It is my pleasure to create THIS specifically to act as a bridge between the accomplished innovators and next generation of passionate innovators including talented students from local colleges and high schools. New Jersey has a rich history of impactful technology innovations ranging from transistors to radio communication to early work in machine learning and we wish to not only celebrate that but also continue to inspire next generation of innovators through THIS platform. THIS 2017 will cover a range of topics from AI, Robotics, Claytronics, Human Brain-Computer Interface as well as fusion of art and technology through musical and comedy performances by local talent" said Sanjay Macwan, Founder, and CEO of THIS. "And I am very happy to have PS3G join me in THIS journey", he further added.
You can get more details about THIS by visiting the website www.theholmdelideasummit.com and may request an invitation to attend THIS.
About PS3G :
PS3G stands for "Professional Services, Software & Solutions Group" and is a leading IT Services and Solutions Company with offices in North America and India. The core competencies of the company are – providing Web Solutions, Mobile Solutions, Big Data, Data Management and Cloud based solutions across the industry. The management team has over a decade of experience in providing cost-effective solutions to Fortune 500 customers. PS3G offers full range of IT services, including, but not limited to, Application Development and Maintenance, Application Testing, Business Process Management, Business Process Outsourcing and Procurement to help maximize the value of your business investment. PS3G has provided strategic solutions and has helped businesses of all kinds enhance operational efficiency and drive levels of performance, while improving customer satisfaction and loyalty. PS3G's goal is to emerge as an integrated low cost and differentiation market leader without compromising on the quality of the product or the service. It achieves that by implementing Total Quality Management (TQM) process, which leads to increased customer satisfaction, reduced costs and lesser amount of time required to introduce innovative products to the marketplace. As an organization, PS3G is committed to its customers and for continuous improvement of all processes through problem-solving approaches based on empowerment of its employees. More information about PS3G can be found at www.PS3G.com.
