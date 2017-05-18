 
News By Tag
* Technology Innovation
* PS3G
* The Holmdel Idea Summit
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Holmdel
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
24232221201918

PS3G is organizing The Holmdel Idea Summit (THIS)

 
 
The Holmdel Idea Summit
The Holmdel Idea Summit
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Technology Innovation
PS3G
The Holmdel Idea Summit

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Holmdel - New Jersey - US

Subject:
Events

HOLMDEL, N.J. - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- PS3G, Inc. today announced that it would co-sponsor and help in organizing The Holmdel Idea Summit (THIS) on June 15, 2017, to be held at Bell Works, Holmdel, New Jersey.  THIS is an annual congregation of result oriented visionaries and dynamic leaders from diverse fields (business, technology, academia etc.) to exchange ideas, showcase and promote the culture of innovation. THIS is expected to have 300+ participants including senior technology and business executives, talented college and high school students, exciting technology startups, and region's top venture capital firms.

"It is my pleasure to create THIS specifically to act as a bridge between the accomplished innovators and next generation of passionate innovators including talented students from local colleges and high schools. New Jersey has a rich history of impactful technology innovations ranging from transistors to radio communication to early work in machine learning and we wish to not only celebrate that but also continue to inspire next generation of innovators through THIS platform. THIS 2017 will cover a range of topics from AI, Robotics, Claytronics, Human Brain-Computer Interface as well as fusion of art and technology through musical and comedy performances by local talent" said Sanjay Macwan, Founder, and CEO of THIS. "And I am very happy to have PS3G join me in THIS journey", he further added.

You can get more details about THIS by visiting the website www.theholmdelideasummit.com and may request an invitation to attend THIS.

About PS3G :

PS3G stands for "Professional Services, Software & Solutions Group" and is a leading IT Services and Solutions Company with offices in North America and India. The core competencies of the company are – providing Web Solutions, Mobile Solutions, Big Data, Data Management and Cloud based solutions across the industry. The management team has over a decade of experience in providing cost-effective solutions to Fortune 500 customers. PS3G offers full range of IT services, including, but not limited to, Application Development and Maintenance, Application Testing, Business Process Management, Business Process Outsourcing and Procurement to help maximize the value of your business investment. PS3G has provided strategic solutions and  has helped businesses of all kinds enhance operational efficiency and drive levels of performance, while improving customer satisfaction and loyalty. PS3G's goal is to emerge as an integrated low cost and differentiation market leader without compromising on the quality of the product or the service. It achieves that by implementing Total Quality Management (TQM) process, which leads to increased customer satisfaction, reduced costs and lesser amount of time required to introduce innovative products to the marketplace. As an organization, PS3G is committed to its customers and for continuous improvement of all processes through problem-solving approaches based on empowerment of its employees.  More information about PS3G can be found at www.PS3G.com.

SOURCE PS3G, Inc.
End
Source:
Email:***@ps3g.com Email Verified
Phone:3022980270
Tags:Technology Innovation, PS3G, The Holmdel Idea Summit
Industry:Technology
Location:Holmdel - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PS3G Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share