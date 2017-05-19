News By Tag
* Compliance
* Rohs
* Reach
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Crius Software launches Cloud Edition of its Enterprise Compliance Suite - Ozone™
Cloud Edition of Ozone™ offers all the capabilities available in its On-Premise Edition
With this new advancement, organizations can capitalize to control compliance in a cost effective way. The Cloud Edition offers all the capabilities available in its On-Premise Edition.
"In today's digital age, technology providers need to offer highly personalized and secure cloud services in order to stay competitive."
Ozone enables eco-design of your products complying with global regulations. It analyzes and reports your product's regulatory compliance with automated standards-based exchange with the entire supply chain. Ozone addresses adherence to -
· IPC 175x, RoHS, REACH, JIG, JGPSSI, JAMA
· ELV, GADSL, Laboratory Report, WEEE
· Battery, Packaging, Conflict Minerals
· FSSAI, USDA, FDA, EMA, HACCP and custom directives
About Crius Software
Crius Software is a next-gen technology company enabling digital experience across every touch point. It is a one-stop transformation shop for Strategy, Execution, Platforms, Solutions, Products, Services and beyond. Explore its broad software stack and services for your needs – one-off project or a complete digital overhaul. To learn more, please visit http://www.criussoftware.com
Media Contact
Crius Software
+91-80-69990666
***@criussoftware.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse