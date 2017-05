Crius Software launches Cloud Edition of its Enterprise Compliance Suite - Ozone™

Cloud Edition of Ozone™ offers all the capabilities available in its On-Premise Edition

-- Today, Crius Software, a Digital Transformation company announced the availability of Cloud Edition of its Enterprise Compliance Suite - Ozone™.With this new advancement, organizations can capitalize to control compliance in a cost effective way. The Cloud Edition offers all the capabilities available in its On-Premise Edition."In today's digital age, technology providers need to offer highly personalized and secure cloud services in order to stay competitive."said Karthikeyan, CEO, Crius Software. "With the Cloud Edition of Ozone™, Crius Software is enabling organizations to leverage the industry's most flexible, proven, and secure cloud infrastructure. With it, organizations are able to enjoy the double benefit of moving their enterprise workloads to the cloud while responding to a rapidly changing environment and easily scale to meet unexpected demands in analyzing product's regulatory compliance and don't have to worry about the day-to-day management of infrastructure."Ozone enables eco-design of your products complying with global regulations. It analyzes and reports your product's regulatory compliance with automated standards-based exchange with the entire supply chain. Ozone addresses adherence to -· IPC 175x, RoHS, REACH, JIG, JGPSSI, JAMA· ELV, GADSL, Laboratory Report, WEEE· Battery, Packaging, Conflict Minerals· FSSAI, USDA, FDA, EMA, HACCP and custom directivesAbout Crius SoftwareCrius Software is a next-gen technology company enabling digital experience across every touch point. It is a one-stop transformation shop for Strategy, Execution, Platforms, Solutions, Products, Services and beyond. Explore its broad software stack and services for your needs – one-off project or a complete digital overhaul. To learn more, please visit http://www.criussoftware.com