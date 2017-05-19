News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Check-in Policy For KLM Airlines - info by isupportnumber
KLM have also online check-in which grant us to check-in 1-3- hours prior your flight departs, it depend upon on your destination and departure airport. All you want is an internet access and a printer.
These are policy of KLM Check-In-
You can check-in between 24 hrs to 1 hrs before your departure time if travelling to/from the U.S.
You can check-in 1.5 hrs to 30 hrs prior your flight is scheduled to depart if travelling to Mumbai or from Ethiopia, Kenya, or Sudan.
Check-
For a confirmed reservation, you have an electronic ticket.
Maximum 9 people can travel in a group.
You can use Internet Check-In if you have bags to check. At home, you will be able to print your boarding pass but you have to drop your bags at a KLM check-in counter at the airport prior the cut-off time. You can also change/select your seat with internet check-in. Both passenger and any baggage must be checked in at least 40 minutes before scheduled departure, if travelling within Europe and both passenger and any baggage must be checked in at least 60 minutes before scheduled departure, if travelling from intercontinental flights.
For more query you can feel free to reach us Klm Airlines Booking Phone Number.
suggested post by
http://www.isupportnumber.com/
Contact
Kate
***@isupportnumber.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse