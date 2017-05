dbDOS™ PRO 6 is the fastest dbDOS™ EVER, period!

The New dbDOS™ PRO 6 increases the speed by a minimum of 33% over the prior version of dbDOS™. dbDOS™ PRO 6 features the best DOS engine to bring unparalleled support for MS-DOS® applications!

1 2 dbDOS™ PRO 6 dbDOS™ PRO 6 - Configuration & Running DOS Application

End

-- dBase, LLC today announced dbDOS™ PRO 6 , the latest version of the best-selling solution for supporting MS-DOS® based applications on Windows® 64-bit operating systems. dbDOS™PRO 6 is fast, how fast? A massive 33% faster over any other version of dbDOS™. In addition to the speed increase, the team has completely optimized dbDOS™ PRO 6 to help customers get up to speed faster and get their work done in record time.Key features of dbDOS™ PRO 6 include:– with an optimized DOS VM, optimized Launcher, and optimized Print system it is the fastest dbDOS™ ever.– This new feature allows for an additional 15% speed increase on top of the 33% squeezed out through optimizations.– this will display key messages when a user is about to corrupt the session.! Updated Configuration Manager – this adds the key features of better sorting ability to find configurations faster.– Three simple steps to a configuration and you are up and running. EasyDOS™is just the fastest way to work.– dbDOS™ has been a leader in using video to help users get more out of the product and dbDOS™ PRO 6 is no exception."No matter how great dbDOS™ has been, people still want more speed! The new dbDOS™ PRO 6 delivers a minimum 33% speed increase," said Mike Rozlog – CEO of dBase. "The team optimized everything and got a huge speed increase, in addition, users can get another 15% speed increase on top of the amazing 33% increase by using the Windows® DirectDraw® features."Increased MS-DOS application support: there are very few DOS based applications that dbDOS™ PRO 6 can't run. The list is far too vast, but key software like dBASE, FoxPRO, Lotus123, Paradox, and WordPerfect are just a few that dbDOS™ supports and that includes printing on all of those DOS-based applications.The price forfor a named user license. A special offer for people who want to upgrade,for a limited time.dBase, LLC is changing the way people utilize data. The company's flagship product, dBASE, was the world's first widely used relational database management system and is still used by millions of software developers and others worldwide. For more information about dBase, LLC and its data management products, visit http://www.dbase.com