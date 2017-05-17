Country(s)
dbDOS™ PRO 6 is the fastest dbDOS™ EVER, period!
The New dbDOS™ PRO 6 increases the speed by a minimum of 33% over the prior version of dbDOS™. dbDOS™ PRO 6 features the best DOS engine to bring unparalleled support for MS-DOS® applications!
Key features of dbDOS™ PRO 6 include:
· ONE! 33% faster! – with an optimized DOS VM, optimized Launcher, and optimized Print system it is the fastest dbDOS™ ever.
· TWO! Added support for Windows® DirectDraw® – This new feature allows for an additional 15% speed increase on top of the 33% squeezed out through optimizations.
· THREE! CorruptGuard™
· FOUR! Updated Configuration Manager – this adds the key features of better sorting ability to find configurations faster.
· FIVE! New EasyDOS™ 3.0 – Three simple steps to a configuration and you are up and running. EasyDOS™
· Enhanced Documentation – dbDOS™ has been a leader in using video to help users get more out of the product and dbDOS™ PRO 6 is no exception.
"No matter how great dbDOS™ has been, people still want more speed! The new dbDOS™ PRO 6 delivers a minimum 33% speed increase," said Mike Rozlog – CEO of dBase. "The team optimized everything and got a huge speed increase, in addition, users can get another 15% speed increase on top of the amazing 33% increase by using the Windows® DirectDraw® features."
Increased MS-DOS application support: there are very few DOS based applications that dbDOS™ PRO 6 can't run. The list is far too vast, but key software like dBASE, FoxPRO, Lotus123, Paradox, and WordPerfect are just a few that dbDOS™ supports and that includes printing on all of those DOS-based applications.
Pricing and Availability
The price for dbDOS™ PRO 6 is $149 (USD) for a named user license. A special offer for people who want to upgrade, dbDOS™ PRO 6 is priced at $119 (USD) for a limited time.
About dBase, LLC
dBase, LLC is changing the way people utilize data. The company's flagship product, dBASE, was the world's first widely used relational database management system and is still used by millions of software developers and others worldwide. For more information about dBase, LLC and its data management products, visit http://www.dbase.com.
