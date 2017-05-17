News By Tag
Rockford Capital Announces Lease of 9,247 SF Space at Gateway Centre II Office Building
Encompass Home Health of Virginia occupies Suite 205A and Encompass Hospice of Virginia occupies Suite 205B of the office building and moved into the premises in April.
Gareth Jones, Adam Lawson and Jimmy Appich of JLL represented Rockford in this transaction.
Gateway Centre II, developed in 2002, is a three-story, 74,991 square feet office building in the 80 acre Gateway Centre office campus.
The property is located along the interchange of Midlothian Turnpike (Route 60) and Powhite Parkway (Route 76) in Chesterfield County with immediate access to I-64, I-95, I-295, and Route 288. It is about 15 minutes to Downtown Richmond and 20 minutes to Richmond International Airport.
About Rockford Capital Partners
Rockford Capital Partners is a private real estate firm specializing in the acquisition, repositioning, and management of commercial real estate assets throughout the eastern U.S. The team focuses on identifying fundamentally strong, yet undervalued, properties and unlocking value through a proven active management process and targeted capital investments. For further information, visit http://www.rockfordcp.com.
