May 2017





May 2017
Rockford Capital Announces Leases at 1105 Berkshire Blvd Office Building

 
WYOMISSING, Pa. - May 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Rockford Capital Partners is pleased to announce the new lease of a 5,711 square feet office space and the renewal of a 825 square feet office space located at 1105 Berkshire Blvd in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

PrecisionBI leased 5,711 square feet in Suite 370 and Butterworth Financial Services renewed their lease in Suite 312. Butterworth has been a tenant in the building since 1997.

Kent Wrobel of RE/MAX of Reading represented Rockford in the new lease transaction. PrecisionBI was represented by Jamie Faus of Colliers International.

1105 Berkshire Blvd is a three-story, 69,485 square feet office building that is 94.3% occupied.

The property is situated in an office park with immediate access to Route 422 and Route 222 in the center of the largest commercial concentration of office and retail properties in Berks County.

About Rockford Capital Partners
Rockford Capital Partners is a private real estate firm specializing in the acquisition, repositioning, and management of commercial real estate assets throughout the eastern U.S. The team focuses on identifying fundamentally strong, yet undervalued, properties and unlocking value through a proven active management process and targeted capital investments. For further information, visit http://www.rockfordcp.com.
Source:Rockford Capital
