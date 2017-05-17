n0thing Scores Award-Winning Finalist In Science Fiction Category Of 2017 International Book Awards

Mystic Ink Publishing is pleased to announce that n0thing, a novel titled after Jordan "n0thing" Gilbert, a professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player has garnered another kudo for its latest cutting edge publication.

--pushes through the boundaries of story, genre, and reality itself, combining science, technology, psychology, neurochemistry, and the latest in brain research with shamanism, mythology, visionary experience, and the paranormal in this once and future archetypal tale co-starring Dr. Stanley Krippner, a real life renowned psychologist and parapsychologist who was the director of the Maimonides Medical Center Dream Research Laboratory for ten years.Based in the near future,is the long awaited sequel to, written by Pallamary and the late legendary DJ Ken Reeth.In, the creators of computer generated dreaming hoped to conquer the stigma of death so people could die in vivid, pre-programmed dreams until the dream of DreamLand was shattered by the profit-seeking backer who made the miracle of programmed dreaming into the ultimate theme park. When a mysterious force took the dreams in unexpected directions, the boundaries between what is real and what is imagined became permeable.In the aftermath of the tragedy, the members of its surviving brain trust are coerced by the United States government to create a new dreaming platform based on the battle scenarios of traumatized veterans as a tool to help heal them of their PTSD, and as a revolutionary new gaming platform intended to recruit gamers and monetize the technology to fund the wounded veteran's project.After winning what amounts to the Super Bowl of eSports, n0thing and his winning Seal Team Zero teammates, Renegade, Sureshot, Killjoy, and Striker are recruited as a literal "dream team" whose mission is to go into the nightmares of battle scarred veterans and rescue them from their traumatic memories while becoming ambassadors for a gaming platform that exceeds virtual reality with an experience that pushes the boundaries of reality itself.is available in print and Kindle formats through Amazon and as an ebook through Apple iBook, Barnes & Noble Nook, Kobo, Scribd, 24 Symbols, Inktera, Indigo, Angus & Robertson, Tolino, and the Mondadori Store. Fans can find the paperback edition at the link below.Matthew J. Pallamary's novel of first contact between shamans and Jesuits in 18th century South America, titled,received rave reviews along with a San Diego Book Award and was adapted into a stage and sky show performed by an Austin Texas aerial group. The making of the show was the subject of a PBS series,episode, which garnered an EMMY nomination.His memoir, detailing his journeys to the jungles of the Amazon took first place in the San Diego Book Awards Spiritual Book Category, and was an Award Winning Finalist in the National Best Book Awards. Pallamary has spent extended time in the jungles, mountains, and deserts of North, Central, and South America pursuing his studies of shamanism and ancient cultures.