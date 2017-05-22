News By Tag
Bitcentral Announces KETK Station Goes Live With Core News
Core News is the leading live news production system for broadcasters globally with a proven U.S. leading market share. Read more in our blog in link below.
About Bitcentral
The company, whose corporate headquarters is in Newport Beach, CA and whose Latin American headquarters is in Mexico City, Mexico, provides software solutions that maximize the value of media workflows. Our reliable and flexible product offerings provide customers with the features they want and world class support to back them up. Since 2000, we have gained a trusted partnership reputation with news and media customers, providing them with efficient media workflows that result in higher productivity – all while helping them increase their audience reach and competitive market position.
We design forward looking, pragmatically designed and exceptionally reliable media solutions in news, sports, and emerging-platform content.
We are dedicated to creating a culture of proactive sharing and listening to understand, an environment that attracts and retains the right talent, as well as to providing the right resources and the right tools for a productive and rewarding work environment.
Contact
Regina Hurtado
***@bitcentral.com
