Nehmeh Official Industrial Solutions Partner at Project Qatar 2017
Nehmeh participated for the 13th time in Project Qatar as the official Industrial Solutions Partner.
Nehmeh, a leading Industrial Solutions provider is engaged in every aspect of construction solutions along with automotive, heat transfer, woodworking industries and service including manufacturing, distribution, marketing, sales and aftersales. Nehmeh represents brands which are world leaders in their categories. This year, at the Nehmeh stand brands displayed include Makita, Nehmeh Air Conditioners, Stampa, SDMO, Geo Fennel, Portacool, Novovent, Spray Cannon, Koshin, Rawlplug, Chicago Pneumatic (CP) and U-Pol.
"As the largest exhibition in Qatar, Project Qatar provides the right platform for our industrial solutions and our stand along with the outdoor live area have not only managed to attract visitors to our pavilion but we also showcase our product applications at the Heavy Max area for the first time which was well received among the participants."
http://www.nehmeh.com
