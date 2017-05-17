Nehmeh Official Industrial Solutions Partner at Project Qatar 2017

Nehmeh participated for the 13th time in Project Qatar as the official Industrial Solutions Partner.

-- Nehmeh participated for the 13time in Project Qatar as the official Industrial Solutions Partner. As many as 516 exhibitors from 33 countries showcased their products, technologies and solutions at the Project Qatar 2017 exhibition, which was held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC). Nehmeh participated with a purpose-built pavilion with construction solutions equipment on display and also showcased live demonstrations of machinery and equipment for first hand product application at the Heavy Max section of Project Qatar. This year Nehmeh presented Qatar's first and only manufactured Air Handling Unit by Nehmeh Air Conditioners for the HVAC sector. Also showcased this year were popular HVAC brands Novovent, Portacool and Qatar's first Air Handling Unit at the Live Demonstration Theatre. Makita's latest range of Li-ion battery operated outdoor tools and AVT (Advanced Vibration Technology) were also launched at Project Qatar.Nehmeh, a leading Industrial Solutions provider is engaged in every aspect of construction solutions along with automotive, heat transfer, woodworking industries and service including manufacturing, distribution, marketing, sales and aftersales. Nehmeh represents brands which are world leaders in their categories. This year, at the Nehmeh stand brands displayed include Makita, Nehmeh Air Conditioners, Stampa, SDMO, Geo Fennel, Portacool, Novovent, Spray Cannon, Koshin, Rawlplug, Chicago Pneumatic (CP) and U-Pol."As the largest exhibition in Qatar, Project Qatar provides the right platform for our industrial solutions and our stand along with the outdoor live area have not only managed to attract visitors to our pavilion but we also showcase our product applications at the Heavy Max area for the first time which was well received among the participants."said Mr. Anurag Guglani, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Nehmeh. Nehmeh's participation drew an overwhelming response at Project Qatar due to the appeal of this event among the industry. Mr. Guglani added "This year our indoor and outdoor area drew about 4,000 visitors and we hope this event gets bigger and better as we lead towards FIFA® World Cup 2022 and Qatar National Vision 2030."For more information: