Harborx Gears Up for FinDEVr London 2017 with 'When Trading Meets Gaming' Presentation

Selected among the few presenters of FinDEVr London 2017, Harborx prepares to share its insights during the June 12-13 event. Harborx CEO Wissam Sabbah and CTO David Sung will deliver their presentation titled 'When Trading Meets Gaming' on

Sofia Mashovets, Digital Marketing Officer:

sofia.mashovets@ harborx.com

Sofia Mashovets, Digital Marketing Officer:sofia.mashovets@harborx.com

-- Selected among the few presenters of, Harborx prepares to share its insights during thefintech event.andwill deliver their presentation titledon the second day of the event, June 13, 2017, 10:15 AM.founded in 2014 with offices in Hong Kong and Cyprus, Harborx has come a long way from a traditional broker to a new-generation financial application with dynamic features integrated with the company's own trading engine. In their presentation, Harborx CEO Wissam Sabbah and CTO David Sung will share their insights into building state-of-the-art-extremely low latency live trading environment with prominent gaming features.'We're excited to have been selected as presenters for FinDEVr London. Harborx brings currency trading, a traditionally 'serious' industry, to beginners; we combine it with competition, gaming and social features. Many fintech companies struggle to make their offering accessible for beginners without sacrificing the complexity of the features and infrastructure. We've been through this, and are now ready to share our experience.' - says Sabbah.According to Sung, 'Harborx has overcome multiple challenges while integrating traditional gaming features with a currency trading infrastructure. From developing a flexible, dynamic and decoupled technical architecture, to building our own distributed trading system using the actor pattern, to frontend development with ReactiveX API and leveraging MQTT for lightning speed price feed and data updates, we've got a lot to share.'About FinDEVrFinDEVr (www.findevr.com, @FinDEVr) is the only conference focused on the TECHNOLOGY side of fintech. Its mission is to serve the financial services developer community. By showcasing the latest tools, technologies, APIs, platforms, case studies and tutorials, FinDEVr hopes to help CTOs, developers, software architects, UX designers, VPs of engineering, product managers and other technologists create the next wave of fintech innovation. For more information on the event or to view videos of previous presentations, please visit london2017.findevr.com About HarborxWith Harborx, learning the currency market and becoming a trader is possible within minutes. Harborx's vision is that time spent on a mobile should not be wasted; instead it should be used to perfect your trading skills while having fun and competing with friends and traders from all over the world. In addition to easy learning and a game-like experience, Harborx brings users the unique opportunity of earning additional income.Harborx mobile app is available for iOS and Android.___________________________Harborx Limited is regulated by Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission under license number 230/14 in accordance with the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive of the European Union, and the Investment Services and Activities and Regulated Markets Law of Cyprus (Law 144 (1) / 2007). Harborx.com is owned and operated by Harborx Limited.Risk warning: there is a high level of risk involved with trading forex, commodities, indices and other contract-for-differences. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. You must be aware of the risks associated with trading directly or indirectly on margin. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved and do not invest with money you cannot afford to lose. Please seek independent advice if the risks involved seem unclear to you and refer to our full risk disclaimer.