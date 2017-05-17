News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Harborx Gears Up for FinDEVr London 2017 with 'When Trading Meets Gaming' Presentation
Selected among the few presenters of FinDEVr London 2017, Harborx prepares to share its insights during the June 12-13 event. Harborx CEO Wissam Sabbah and CTO David Sung will deliver their presentation titled 'When Trading Meets Gaming' on
Harborx CEO Wissam Sabbah and CTO David Sung will deliver their presentation titled 'When Trading Meets Gaming' on the second day of the event, June 13, 2017, 10:15 AM.
A fintech startup founded in 2014 with offices in Hong Kong and Cyprus, Harborx has come a long way from a traditional broker to a new-generation financial application with dynamic features integrated with the company's own trading engine. In their presentation, Harborx CEO Wissam Sabbah and CTO David Sung will share their insights into building state-of-the-
'We're excited to have been selected as presenters for FinDEVr London. Harborx brings currency trading, a traditionally 'serious' industry, to beginners; we combine it with competition, gaming and social features. Many fintech companies struggle to make their offering accessible for beginners without sacrificing the complexity of the features and infrastructure. We've been through this, and are now ready to share our experience.' - says Sabbah.
According to Sung, 'Harborx has overcome multiple challenges while integrating traditional gaming features with a currency trading infrastructure. From developing a flexible, dynamic and decoupled technical architecture, to building our own distributed trading system using the actor pattern, to frontend development with ReactiveX API and leveraging MQTT for lightning speed price feed and data updates, we've got a lot to share.'
About FinDEVr
FinDEVr (www.findevr.com, @FinDEVr) is the only conference focused on the TECHNOLOGY side of fintech. Its mission is to serve the financial services developer community. By showcasing the latest tools, technologies, APIs, platforms, case studies and tutorials, FinDEVr hopes to help CTOs, developers, software architects, UX designers, VPs of engineering, product managers and other technologists create the next wave of fintech innovation. For more information on the event or to view videos of previous presentations, please visit london2017.findevr.com.
About Harborx
Harborx (http://harborx.com) is a FinTech startup created with the mission to simplify currency trading (forex), making it fun and accessible to anyone with a mobile.
With Harborx, learning the currency market and becoming a trader is possible within minutes. Harborx's vision is that time spent on a mobile should not be wasted; instead it should be used to perfect your trading skills while having fun and competing with friends and traders from all over the world. In addition to easy learning and a game-like experience, Harborx brings users the unique opportunity of earning additional income.
Harborx mobile app is available for iOS and Android.
___________________________
Harborx Limited is regulated by Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission under license number 230/14 in accordance with the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive of the European Union, and the Investment Services and Activities and Regulated Markets Law of Cyprus (Law 144 (1) / 2007). Harborx.com is owned and operated by Harborx Limited.
Risk warning: there is a high level of risk involved with trading forex, commodities, indices and other contract-for-
Contact
Sofia Mashovets, Digital Marketing Officer:
sofia.mashovets@
***@harborx.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse