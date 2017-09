Harborx Wins 2 Innovation Awards from the World Finance Markets

Harborx, an international mobile trading startup named The Most Innovative Finance Firm and The Most Innovative Forex Broker in the World Finance Markets award series.

-- Harborx wins the titles of theandin the World Finance Markets award series.The annual award, whereis the only winner from the region, puts the financial startup in line with the established household names in the finance industry, such as Bank of China, Lloyds Banking Group, Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse Group and others, which have been recognized in the neighboring categories.All nominees for the World Finance Markets awards undergo a stringent selection process, with a detailed audit and expert evaluation. As a result of this process,has been selected as a winner for its region and been awarded as theand the- says Harborx CEO Wissam Sabbah.- The World Finance Markets awards are the world's premier finance and business awards. They were created to honor excellence and achievements, and to create global recognition for the Organizations and for Business Leaders worldwide.These awards aren't the first international recognition Harborx has received this year. In June 2017, the company was selected among the few presenters at the prestigious fintech conference, FinDEVr London . At the event, Harborx top executives shared their experience building a proprietary state-of-the-art trading platform that combines currency trading with gamification features. The company was awarded the prize for the best social media coverage.________Harborx ( http://harborx.com ) is a FinTech start-up created with the mission to simplify currency trading (forex), making it fun and accessible to anyone with a mobile.With Harborx, learning the currency market and becoming a trader is possible within minutes. Harborx's vision is that time spent on a mobile should not be wasted; instead, it should be used to perfect your trading skills while having fun and competing with friends and traders from all over the world. In addition to easy learning and a game-like experience, Harborx brings users the unique opportunity of earning additional income.Harborx mobile app is available for iOS and Android.___________________________Harborx Limited is regulated by Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission under license number 230/14 in accordance with the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive of the European Union, and the Investment Services and Activities and Regulated Markets Law of Cyprus (Law 144 (1) / 2007). Harborx.com is owned and operated by Harborx Limited.