Harborx Presentation "When Trading Meets Gaming" Well Received at FinDEVr London 2017
Harborx CEO Wissam Sabbah and CTO David Sung delivered a 15-minute presentation outlining the main features of the Harborx trading platform, as well as its technical infrastructure. Since FinDEVr events are positioned as developers' conferences with a strong emphasis on technology, Harborx team has spent a lot of time outlining the workings on the platform's backend.
'Harborx is probably the first company to combine trading with gaming in such a way, - says CTO David Sung.- It may be easy to build a game, but as a serious broker, we deal with clients' funds and real-time market conditions, so there is no space for an error or a slightest delay. As we wanted to simplify trading and make it exciting through gamification, neither of the popular third-party trading platforms could meet our requirements. Harborx team ended up building our own trading engine and combining it with gamification features. Our developers had to overcome multiple challenges, such as asynchronous development cycles and the fact that we cannot afford even slightest delay in data flow. We believe that by sharing our experience we can help other members of the finch community'.
'We've shared our experience of combining trading and gaming, as we believe that the future of many industries, not just trading, is in gamification. Everyone plays games, especially the millennials, so gamifying is the way to get people engaged - be it into forex trading, a learning process or anything else. We've seen it work for Harborx and believe that our experience can be applied in other areas of fintech. This is why we're here in London'- says Harborx CEO Wissam Sabbah.
Harborx's presentation was well-received by FinDEVr audience and followed by the event's highest number of audience questions and upvotes, showing that a new twist on the familiar industry of currency trading sparkles interest among different audiences.
Harborx's active social media coverage of the event has earned the startup FinDEVr's Best Photo award.
____________
About FinDEVr
FinDEVr (www.findevr.com, @FinDEVr) is the only conference focused on the TECHNOLOGY side of fintech. Its mission is to serve the financial services developer community. By showcasing the latest tools, technologies, APIs, platforms, case studies and tutorials, FinDEVr hopes to help CTOs, developers, software architects, UX designers, VPs of engineering, product managers and other technologists create the next wave of fintech innovation. For more information on the event or to view videos of previous presentations, please visit london2017.findevr.com.
About Harborx
Harborx (http://harborx.com) is a FinTech startup created with the mission to simplify currency trading (forex), making it fun and accessible to anyone with a mobile.
With Harborx, learning the currency market and becoming a trader is possible within minutes. Harborx's vision is that time spent on a mobile should not be wasted; instead it should be used to perfect your trading skills while having fun and competing with friends and traders from all over the world. In addition to easy learning and a game-like experience, Harborx brings users the unique opportunity of earning additional income.
Harborx mobile app is available for iOS and Android.
___________________________
Harborx Limited is regulated by Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission under license number 230/14 in accordance with the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive of the European Union, and the Investment Services and Activities and Regulated Markets Law of Cyprus (Law 144 (1) / 2007). Harborx.com is owned and operated by Harborx Limited.
Risk warning: there is a high level of risk involved with trading forex, commodities, indices and other contract-for-
