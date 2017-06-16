News By Tag
Top-rating Philippine series FPJ's Ang Probinsyano tackle timely issues in its 2nd season
The journey of King of Philippine Primetime Television Coco Martin's character continues as he starts a new life, faces new characters and challenges in the hit series airing outside the Philippines via TFC
Emotions ran high as the first season ended with Cardo's (Martin) marrying Alyanna (Yassi Pressman) in a joyous wedding. The happy occasion is followed by Cardo and Joquin's (Arjo Atayde) final face off, which led to the latter's death, enabling the former to finally avenge the death of his brother Ador (Martin).
In the last month of the show's first season which aired in May, "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano"
For the last two years that it has been airing, "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano"
As it opens its second season, "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano"
However, their quiet life is disturbed by the rebels who are attacking the city, one of the news beats that is assigned to Alyanna and which constantly worries Cardo.
New members of the cast are also introduced in the second season of the show, like Lito Lapid, Jhong Hilario,Yam Concepcion, Mercedes Cabral, and Mark Lapid who are part of the rebel group. Members of the national defense are portrayed by Angel Aquino, Sid Lucero, and John Arcilla.
Cardo's family also met new people in their community, some of them portrayed by Pokwang, Mitch Valdez, Jeff Tam, and PJ Endrinal.
Still part of the cast are Eddie Garcia, Jaime Fabrigas, Michael De Mesa, Julio Diaz, Jeric Raval, Jason Gainza, John Prats, Long Mejia, Malou Crisologo, Marvin Yap, Mark Solis, John Medina, Lester Yansang, Michael Joy Jornales and the child stars James Sagarino, Rhian Lorraine Pineda, Shantel Ngujo and Awra Briguela.
What will Cardo do now that the rebels continue to threaten the public with Don Emilio (Garcia) waiting for the right time to strike back to avenge the death of his grandson Joaquin? Can Cardo continue to protect his family from harm and live a peaceful life even if he is no longer a policeman?
Catch the other artists who will join the show in the second season of "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano"
For more updates about the show, visit TFC's Facebook page applicable for your area. Connect with fellow global Kapamilyasandfollow @KapamilyaTFC on Twitter and Instagram. (Photos courtesy of ABS-CBN entertainment and "FPJ's Ang Probinsiyano"
