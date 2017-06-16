 
Top-rating Philippine series FPJ's Ang Probinsyano tackle timely issues in its 2nd season

The journey of King of Philippine Primetime Television Coco Martin's character continues as he starts a new life, faces new characters and challenges in the hit series airing outside the Philippines via TFC
 
 
QUEZON CITY, Philippines - June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The ABS-CBN hit TV series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" top-billed by King of Philippine Primetime Television Coco Martin continues to tackle timely and relatable stories for Filipinos as it opens its second season, airing in the Philippines via ABS-CBN, and outside the country via TFC in key countries worldwide.

Emotions ran high as the first season ended with Cardo's (Martin) marrying Alyanna (Yassi Pressman) in a joyous wedding. The happy occasion is followed by Cardo and Joquin's (Arjo Atayde) final face off, which led to the latter's death, enabling the former to finally avenge the death of his brother Ador (Martin).

In the last month of the show's first season which aired in May, "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" maintained its lead in the national TV ratings with a 38.2% rating, making it the most-watched program in the Philippines, according to the data from Kantar Media Television Audience Measurement (TAM), a local viewership measurement company.  Outside the Philippines, the series continues to be a hit as it registered high in the number of views on TFC online (www.TFC.tv).

For the last two years that it has been airing, "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" has consistently become one of the top-rating shows of ABS-CBN with its all-time high rating share of 46.7% for February 2, 2016, and was on the top of the most-watched regular-airing shows in 2016 with 40% ratings share, according to the data provided by Kantar Media Television Audience Measurement (TAM), a local viewership measurement company.

As it opens its second season, "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano", Cardo is seen living an ordinary life with Alyanna, their son Ricky Boy, Lola Flora (Susan Roces), and the rest of their family. He's been out of the police service for two years already and is content to be working as a jeepney driver, while Alyanna is back to being a reporter.

However, their quiet life is disturbed by the rebels who are attacking the city, one of the news beats that is assigned to Alyanna and which constantly worries Cardo.

New members of the cast are also introduced in the second season of the show, like Lito Lapid, Jhong Hilario,Yam Concepcion, Mercedes Cabral, and Mark Lapid who are part of the rebel group. Members of the national defense are portrayed by Angel Aquino, Sid Lucero, and John Arcilla.

Cardo's family also met new people in their community, some of them portrayed by Pokwang, Mitch Valdez, Jeff Tam, and PJ Endrinal.

Still part of the cast are Eddie Garcia, Jaime Fabrigas, Michael De Mesa, Julio Diaz, Jeric Raval, Jason Gainza, John Prats, Long Mejia, Malou Crisologo, Marvin Yap, Mark Solis, John Medina, Lester Yansang, Michael Joy Jornales and the child stars James Sagarino, Rhian Lorraine Pineda, Shantel Ngujo and Awra Briguela.

What will Cardo do now that the rebels continue to threaten the public with Don Emilio (Garcia) waiting for the right time to strike back to avenge the death of his grandson Joaquin? Can Cardo continue to protect his family from harm and live a peaceful life even if he is no longer a policeman?

Catch the other artists who will join the show in the second season of "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano", who could either make Cardo's life easy or miserable. Find out what new challenges and adventures Cardo will face in the second season of "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano", which airs outside the Philippines via TFC. Catch-up episodes are also available via TFC online (www.TFC.tv) and TFC IPTV in key countries worldwide.

For more updates about the show, visit TFC's Facebook page applicable for your area. Connect with fellow global Kapamilyasandfollow @KapamilyaTFC on Twitter and Instagram. (Photos courtesy of ABS-CBN entertainment and "FPJ's Ang Probinsiyano" facebook page)

