Libman Education Releases Suite of Courses Providing Comprehensive Pediatrics Coding Training
Authored by nationally recognized coding experts Gail I. Smith and Lynn Kuehn
"Pediatric coding is complex and unique. In the way that children are not just small adults, pediatric medicine is fundamentally different in many ways from adult medicine," said Gail I. Smith, author of the ICD-10-CM and CPT pediatric courses. "With these courses, we provide the guidance and direction needed by coders to demystify the complexity of pediatric coding."
Whether coding for a pediatric service within a general acute hospital, or dealing with the highly complex medicine as practiced at our nation's Children's Hospitals, coders will benefit from additional training specific to pediatrics. Available online and on demand, this training is appropriate for individuals or pediatric coding teams. The courses may be purchased individually or as a complete resource.
Lynn Kuehn, author of the ICD-10-PCS pediatric courses, said, "The procedures performed in our nation's hospitals on our youngest members of society are truly miraculous. They are also complex and challenging. My approach to ICD-10-PCS pediatrics coding is to divide the topic into 15 individual courses by body system allowing coders the 'deep dive' needed to really master the materials. Taken individually or as an entire comprehensive curriculum, the goal is to help coders gain a thorough understanding of PCS coding for pediatric procedures."
The Pediatrics Coding Suite
• Is organized into short, manageable courses, allowing students to study what they need and when they need it.
• Provides detailed explanations of complex procedures; includes anatomy, reconstructive techniques and documentation samples.
• Contains images, videos, instructor narration and practice quizzes to strengthen comprehension of each subject.
• Includes correct coding advice in manageable chunks with interesting and interactive instruction from nationally recognized industry experts.
• Offers Certificates of Completion and CEUs.
Learn more about the Pediatrics Coding Suite here: https://www.libmaneducation.com/
ABOUT LIBMAN EDUCATION
Libman Education Inc. is a leading provider of training for the healthcare workforce. Libman Education offers self-paced online courses designed and developed by leading industry experts in Health Information Management (HIM) and Medical Record Coding. Courseware is designed for individuals as well as health care providers and institutions, public and private workforce development training programs, and professional and volunteer associations interested in preparing their employees and members for the challenges facing the HIM workforce.
https://www.libmaneducation.com
Contact
Stephen Halbrook
978-369-7180
shalbrook@libmaneducation.com
