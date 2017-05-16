News By Tag
Norton Rose Fulbright to host M&A Panel at TMT Finance Africa 2017
Oliver Stacey, Partner at Norton Rose Fulbright will be chairing the TMT M&A Panel, which includes leading TMT M&A advisers from Citi, Standard Bank, Lazard and Credit Suisse. Michael Ings, Partner, Norton Rose Fulbright will be chairing the Financing Africa TMT Roundtable.
According to Ings, prospects for investment and M&A activity in Africa's telecoms sector remains strong, underpinned by liquid debt markets, new technologies and a continued need for new infrastructure investment and consolidation.
"The fact there are more sellers than buyers is creating opportunities for deals with sellers coming under pressure to be more realistic with pricing expectations and buyers seeing this as a good time to plug gaps in their offering (e.g. lack of spectrum) or to drive consolidation in competitive markets," said Ings.
"There remains a large amount of PE funding to be deployed for the right investments with a certain amount of pressure on GPs to do so…. The ability of African TMT borrowers to look to multiple debt markets, including locally, internationally and the ECA supported market goes some way to ensuring that from a borrower perspective there are almost always options to explore."
Ings also said that telcos will continue to explore financial services investments, particularly complementary mobile payment and money transfer services as well as other value added propositions to drive data revenue and reduce churn.
TMT Finance Africa 2017 will be taking place in London on May 24 and is the most important annual meeting for African telecom, media and tech investment, gathering the leading senior executives (CEOs, CFOs, CSOs), Investment Bankers, Investors and Advisers.
